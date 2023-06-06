WWDC 2023: Apple Unveils New Mac Studio, M2 Mac Pro, and M2 Ultra Chip

Apart from the refreshed 15-inch MacBook Air, WWDC 2023 also saw the unveiling of the next-gen Mac Studio, the next-gen Mac Pro, and the M2 Ultra chipset. With these launches, the Mac transition to Apple Silicon is now complete. Find out more about the latest launches below.

2023 Mac Studio: Features

The brand-new Mac Studio can be configured with the last year’s M2 Max chip or the latest M2 Ultra chip. It comes with up to 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, depending on the chipset. It offers 800GB/s of memory bandwidth with up to 40% faster Neural Engine. It can pack up to 192GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of storage, with 8K display support.

In terms of connectivity, the Mac Studio comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, an Ethernet port, an SDXC port, an HDMI port, and a Thunderbolt 4 port. When paired with the M2 Ultra, the Media Engine enables H.264, HEVC, and ProRes encode/decode.

2023 Mac Pro: Features

Apple has finally brought its custom-made silicon to the Mac Pro. The new Mac Pro packs the M2 Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU and up to 76-core GPU. This makes the 2023 Mac Pro up to 7 times faster than the Intel-based Mac Pro. It comes with a 32-core Neural Engine capable of pushing 31.6 trillion operations per second.

The Mac Pro can support up to 192GB of unified memory, with up to 6 open PCIe Gen 4 slots. There is support for up to 6 Pro XDR displays and up to 22 Streams of 8K ProRes.

In terms of connectivity, the Mac Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, two HDMI ports, eight Thunderbolt 4 ports, and dual 10GB Ethernet. There is support for an external rack mount, sold separately.

M2 Ultra Chipset: Features

The brand new M2 Ultra Apple silicon is a monster of a chipset compared to its predecessor. The M2 Ultra chip is crafted on Apple’s 5nm UltraFusion architecture process. This means that the M2 Ultra infuses two M2 Max dies, connected through UltraFusion, with more than 10,000 signals. This enables the chipset to achieve over 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth.

The M2 Ultra features a 24-core CPU, and up to 76-core GPU, including 16 high-performance, and 8-efficiency cores. For comparison, last year’s M1 Ultra chipset has a 20-core CPU with up to 64-core GPU. The chipset features 800GB/s of memory bandwidth and can be configured with a massive 192GB of unified memory.

Additionally, it features a 32-core Neural Engine capable to deliver 31.6 trillion operations per second. It also supports a dedicated hardware-enabled H.264, HEVC, and ProRes encode/decode. This allows the chipset to play back up to 22 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video. The display engine of the M2 Ultra can support up to 6 Pro XDR displays, pushing more than 100 mill

Price and Availability

The 2023 Mac Studio starts at Rs 2,09,900 and the 2023 Mac Pro will retail from Rs 7,29,900. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available for preorder today from the official Apple website. It will be available from June 13 via the official Apple website, Apple Stores, and authorized Apple retailers.