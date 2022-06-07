Download the New iOS 16 and macOS Ventura Wallpapers Right Here!

Apple unveiled its next-gen platforms for its devices at yesterday’s WWDC 2022 event, and as is usual, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 came with new wallpapers that look pretty cool. So, in this article, we have provided the new iOS 16 and macOS 13 wallpapers for you to download for any of your current devices, be it an Android smartphone or a Windows-powered machine. Get them right below.

Download iOS 16 Wallpaper

This year, Apple released a single wallpaper with its latest iOS 16 that feature shades of green, yellow, and blue. This means that the wallpaper does not come in a light and dark mode. Although the iPadOS 16 wallpapers do come as static images and also have light and dark mode versions. Moreover, unlike previous live and static wallpapers, the new iOS 16 wallpaper is a bit different, as per 9to5Mac.

As you might already know, Apple completely revamped the iOS lock screen with its latest operating system for iPhones. Now, as the elements like the clock or the new lock screen widgets interact with the lock screen wallpaper, the wallpaper is rendered in real-time. So, it was a bit difficult to retrieve the new iOS 16 wallpaper. However, folks at 9to5Mac were able to render the wallpaper as a high-resolution image. You can check out the previews attached right below and download the high-res version right here.

Download macOS 13 Wallpaper

Coming to the macOS 13 Ventura wallpaper, it comes as traditional desktop wallpaper and is available in both light and dark versions. The macOS team took inspiration from vibrant California wildflowers to design the wallpapers, and they surely look stunning.

You can check out the preview of both the light and dark versions of the new macOS Ventura wallpaper attached right below. To get the high-res versions of the wallpaper, visit this Google Drive link and download them on your Mac or desktop.

So, these are the latest iOS 16 and macOS 13 wallpapers that came out with Apple’s latest software platforms. Do let us know if you like them or not in the comments below, and be sure to check out our other stories on how to install iOS 16 and macOS 13 developer betas on your devices as well.