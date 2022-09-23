iOS 16.0.2 Released to Fix iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking Issue and More

Apple recently revealed that it will issue an update to solve the persisting iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking issue. And the action was quick as the company has now released iOS 16.0.2 update with fixes for major issues. Have a look at the details.

The iOS 16.0.2 is now out to primarily fix the iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking issue. For those who don’t know, several iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users encountered camera shaking and rattling problems while the camera of third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Although, the iOS camera app worked fine. It was suggested that this could cause damage to the hardware.

This issue was raised extensively, to the point that Apple had to acknowledge it. Apple revealed that this was due to a firmware issue with the OIS of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iOS 16.0.2 update also fixes the copy-paste bug that led to a permission prompt each time content was copied from one app to another. It was revealed that even if an app was granted permission to access the clipboard, the problem remained. Apple acknowledged this issue too and revealed that a fix will be available soon.

Other issues that will be resolved include the blacked-out display while setting up the iPhone, unavailability of VoiceOver after rebooting, and unresponsive touch input for the iPhone X, the iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 displays post service.

In case you are facing any of the above-mentioned issues, it’s best to update to iOS 16.0.2 as it is now available. It is 267.5MB in size and can be downloaded and installed via the Software Update section under the General Settings.