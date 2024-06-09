Doom The Dark Ages Revealed; Launching in 2025

After initially getting leaked earlier last month, we finally have an official first look at DOOM The Dark Ages. As first revealed in the Xbox Showcase Games 2024, we are again re-introduced to our beloved Doomslayer. Except, this time he wears a fur cape, and dons a shield to fight the forces of demons. It also mimics an entire medieval setting, compared to the Earth setting of Doom Eternal.

As per the first new trailer, the game possibly occurs when Doomslayer acts as a Sentinel, a warrior for Deags. We are introduced to a brand-new weapon, such as a throwable shield with a sawblade attached to it. The new weapon shoots skull pieces by crushing skulls, and the iconic shotgun is also shown.

It doesn’t end there. The game doubles down into the glory kill system, now allowing you to kick your enemies. Furthermore, DOOM The Dark Ages also features a mecha which you use to battle giants and a flying monster you can ride.

While there aren’t any confirmed release dates for Doom The Dark Ages, the game will launch on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Game Pass in 2025. Whether it gets featured in Xbox Game Pass Core isn’t confirmed. Let us know what you think about it in the comments below.