Xbox Game Pass Core Said to Replace Xbox Live Gold Soon

Game Pass by Xbox has gradually become one of the most favorable subscriptions for PC games, and it seems like Xbox is going to rebrand one of its most popular subscription tiers. As per leaks, the new Game Pass tier is called “Xbox Game Pass Core,” and it is set to replace Xbox Live Gold, one of the longest-running online subscription services. While Xbox hasn’t officially disclosed the subscription details and release date, the news has leaked through the cracks earlier than expected. Here’s everything you need to know:

Xbox Live Gold Rebranded to Game Pass Core

The news of the upcoming rebranding was first shared by Windows Central but has since been taken down (possibly due to an accidental publish prior to the official announcement). But hawk-eyed users managed to grab the details and have since further amplified it on social media and Naver.

As per the publication, Xbox will shelf the Xbox Live Gold service in favor of a new tier. Reportedly, the Xbox Game Pass Core will become the entry point to the subscription for console users; available from September 1, 2023. This new subscription will completely replace Xbox Live Gold and cost $9.99 per month.

The new service will give users online multiplayer functionality and additional new benefits. One of them will be access to 25 curated video games that users can download and play. This list includes heavy hitters like DOOM Eternal, Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 4, and more. According to the original article, Microsoft claimed that the collection will grow in the coming months.

Also, any game offered and claimed from Xbox Live Gold will stay in the user’s profile to download and play anytime. It does not end there, though. If a user has an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, like a yearly one, it will automatically convert to Game Pass Core in September. Moreover, the discount offered to the Xbox Gamepass subscribers for purchasing games will also be offered to core subscribers.

New Subscription Offers Another Incentive to Xbox Users

This new change provides another option for people that do not want to get the Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass subscription but wants to enjoy the benefits provided by those services. Furthermore, it clearly shows Xbox’s insistence on streamlining its subscription service and commitment to its Game Pass model.

One thing which does bring forth the question is what happens to the option of converting your active Xbox Gold Live to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Will Microsoft discontinue that once they officially announce this subscription? The only thing we can do is wait for an official confirmation, which should happen soon.