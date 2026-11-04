Discord Launches Gift Cards Just in Time for the Holidays, Claim Nitro, Boosts and More

Discord is launching Gift Cards that users can buy or send to friends to purchase Discord Nitro memberships, Shop items, Server Boosts, and in-game items from Game Shops in time for the holidays. Unlike previous Nitro Gift Cards, which covered only subscriptions, the new Gift Cards add funds to your Discord account balance for various purchases.

According to Discord’s latest blog on this, published on November 3, 2026, you can spend the amount you get from purchasing the these Gift Cards exclusively on desktop and web for now. However, you can still redeem these cards on your mobile devices, and here’s how.

Purchase a Discord Gift Card from a select retailer in eligible regions.

Head to discord.web/redeem on your web browser.

on your web browser. Scratch off the foil to reveal your physical card’s code, or copy it from your email for digital cards.

Enter the code and follow the on-screen prompts to redeem.

Image Credit: Discord

Alternatively, you can head to User Settings > Billing > Payment Methods in the Discord desktop app to redeem your code. Currently, you can only purchase a $25 or $50 Gift Cards at select retailers in the following regions:

US

Canada

UK

France

Italy

Spain

However, the company plans to expand Gift Card availability to more countries in 2027. In the US, users can buy them from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target. Of course, your Discord account must be set to the same country or region as the Gift Card.

Once you purchase a Gift Card, you can either redeem it to buy items yourself or send your friends a Nitro subscription or bonuses from the in-app Shop, such as Avatar Decorations, Profile Effects, Nameplates, and Profile Frames.

However, you can’t buy additional Discord Orbs with the new Gift Cards, since you earn that currency by completing Quests. Speaking of Quests, reports suggest that a GTA 6 Discord campaign could arrive around the game’s launch, making this a good time to grab Discord Gift Cards and prepare for Vice City-themed rewards.