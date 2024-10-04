The Wait is Over: Discord Users Can Now Forward Messages

Discord is one of the most popular hubs for gamers and other niche communities. Yet, the platform still lacks several basic features like message forwarding. So you were forced to either quote the original message or download the contents and share it with others individually. Well, those days will soon be a thing of the past as Discord is finally introducing Message forwarding for everyone globally.

The company shared (via X) that the feature will let you “share posts and attachments directly—no need for links, screenshots, or reuploads”. To forward a message, simply hover the cursor over the text, post, or media. Then click on the Forward icon from the contextual menu, and from the “Forward To” list, select the individual users, group chats, or server channels with whom you want to share the message.

Image Courtesy: Discord

You can only forward a message to up to five people at a time. This is likely in place, so people don’t start abusing the feature and mass-spam other members. Forwarded messages won’t show the original author, but do have an indicator to let you know that this is a forwarded message. Similar to how it works on WhatsApp.

Message Forwarding is now available for Discord on iPhone, Android and on the web. So if you haven’t received it yet, then go ahead and update the app to the latest version. This new forwarding feature is one such thing that has been much requested for a while now, so it is good that Discord finally decided to add it to the app.

