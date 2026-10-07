Home > News > GTA 6 Discord Campaign Leaked with Exclusive App Theme and a Possible Quest

GTA 6 Discord Campaign Leaked with Exclusive App Theme and a Possible Quest

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 with Discord's mascot Wumpus sitting atop Jason's shoulder.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • According to new leaks, Discord will receive a GTA 6-themed update on November 17, 2026.
  • The update will include a GTA 6-themed app icon, theme, font, and a possible Discord quest.
  • It will be available to non-Nitro users until December 8 and to Nitro users until February 15, 2027.
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Rockstar’s aggressive GTA 6 marketing has found its next stop: Discord. A new leak suggests the platform is gearing up for a limited-time GTA 6 campaign, codenamed “Hexagon,” that will bring several GTA 6-themed features to the app, including a possible quest ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026 release.

According to well-known Discord leaker Wumpus Central on X, the GTA 6 Discord campaign will include the following exclusive app features:

  • GTA 6-themed app icon
  • GTA 6 app theme
  • GTA 6-style custom display name font
GTA 6 Discord theme preview chat screenshot.
Image Credit: X/@WumpusCentral

The GTA 6 Discord campaign will be available to both non-Nitro and Discord Nitro users, with a possible Discord quest offering an as-yet-unknown GTA 6-themed reward. As for how long the campaign will stick around, here’s when you can expect to see it:

  • Launch Date: November 17, 2026
  • End Date (Non-Nitro Users): December 8, 2026
  • End Date (Nitro Users): February 15, 2027

Wumpus Central’s datamine has already revealed a preview of the exclusive Discord Desktop app theme, which brings GTA 6 Vice City’s iconic pink-and-yellow color palette to your chats. The GTA 6-style custom display font is likely Pricedown Black, the font Rockstar used in all GTA games.

We don’t know what the GTA 6 Discord quest will involve just yet, but it could reward players with Discord Orbs they can spend on new items in a possible GTA 6-themed shop.

According to the leak, the GTA 6 Discord-themed update will roll out on November 17, just a day before the Miami Heat host a GTA 6-themed NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Kaseya Center. So, Rockstar has another marketing move lined up right alongside the Discord campaign.

Furthermore, Wumpus Central has a solid track record with Discord leaks. They previously revealed the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Discord collab, which awarded Nitro users a beta code. That said, are you excited for the GTA 6 Discord campaign? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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