GTA 6 Discord Campaign Leaked with Exclusive App Theme and a Possible Quest

Rockstar’s aggressive GTA 6 marketing has found its next stop: Discord. A new leak suggests the platform is gearing up for a limited-time GTA 6 campaign, codenamed “Hexagon,” that will bring several GTA 6-themed features to the app, including a possible quest ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026 release.

According to well-known Discord leaker Wumpus Central on X, the GTA 6 Discord campaign will include the following exclusive app features:

GTA 6-themed app icon

GTA 6 app theme

GTA 6-style custom display name font

Image Credit: X/@WumpusCentral

The GTA 6 Discord campaign will be available to both non-Nitro and Discord Nitro users, with a possible Discord quest offering an as-yet-unknown GTA 6-themed reward. As for how long the campaign will stick around, here’s when you can expect to see it:

Launch Date: November 17, 2026

End Date (Non-Nitro Users): December 8, 2026

End Date (Nitro Users): February 15, 2027

Wumpus Central’s datamine has already revealed a preview of the exclusive Discord Desktop app theme, which brings GTA 6 Vice City’s iconic pink-and-yellow color palette to your chats. The GTA 6-style custom display font is likely Pricedown Black, the font Rockstar used in all GTA games.

We don’t know what the GTA 6 Discord quest will involve just yet, but it could reward players with Discord Orbs they can spend on new items in a possible GTA 6-themed shop.

According to the leak, the GTA 6 Discord-themed update will roll out on November 17, just a day before the Miami Heat host a GTA 6-themed NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Kaseya Center. So, Rockstar has another marketing move lined up right alongside the Discord campaign.

Furthermore, Wumpus Central has a solid track record with Discord leaks. They previously revealed the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Discord collab, which awarded Nitro users a beta code. That said, are you excited for the GTA 6 Discord campaign? Tell us in the comments section below.