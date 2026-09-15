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Discord Not Loading? Gaming Chat App Down for Many Due to Session Unavailability

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Discord official featured image.
Image Credit: Discord
In Short
  • Discord is currently experiencing a major outage, with many users unable to access the platform due to session unavailability issues.
  • Users cannot access staple features, including voice chat, community servers, messaging, and other core functions.
  • Fortunately, the Discord team has identified the issue and is currently working on a fix.
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Discord is currently experiencing a major outage for many users, as the gaming chat app is down due to session unavailability. At the time of writing, Discord is not working for most players, with features like voice chat and messaging not working, similar to how Xbox faced a major outage around 2 months ago, which left players unable to sign in.

According to Downdetector, most players have reported problems with the overall Discord app, followed by logins and even the website, which further confirms that the gaming chat app is facing a widespread outage. Features such as voice channels, video calls, text chat, screen sharing, and community servers aren’t loading for the majority of players.

Discord status check showing that Discord is down and the team is working on a fix.
Image Credit: Discord Status

Discord Status stated that the Discord team has identified the issue and is working to restore the service. Meanwhile, multiple users on X have provided screenshots of their application not working, either on mobile or desktop. So, users who specifically pay for Discord Nitro are facing the brunt of the outage even more.

Users cannot even sign into their accounts, let alone change in-app settings or make enhancements to their profile. Even if the Discord UI loads in the first place, users are noticing errors such as “500: Internal Server Error” on the gaming chat app, particularly on the mobile versions.

So, currently, you cannot check the app to receive updates on the community servers, specifically for the Roblox players who use them to search for new Roblox codes to use in the best experiences. Users aren’t receiving messages, unable to voice chat with friends, and join new Discord servers.

For some Discord users, the app might still be working, but then again, the issues could eventually creep into their applications as well. Fortunately, as mentioned earlier, the Discord team is working on a fix, and all errors should be resolved by the end of the day.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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