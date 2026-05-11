Discord Nitro Now Includes Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition with 50+ Free Games

Xbox and Discord continue to boost the value of their respective paid subscriptions, with the latter officially announcing that Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition is now available with Discord Nitro. This comes after the new Game Pass tier was discovered by keen-eyed users through leaks hinting at a more affordable subscription.

Discord Nitro Adds Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition to Its List of Benefits

According to an official Xbox blog post, all Discord Nitro subscriptions will come with the Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition.

This will grant players access to a curated library of over 50 high-quality games and cloud gaming features. This new step in the Discord x Xbox partnership effectively turns Discord into a legitimate gaming hub.

Image Credit: Microsoft

While the Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition is a leaner version of the massive Game Pass Ultimate catalog, it still justifies its value. The initial lineup of games available through the Starter Edition includes titles like Fallout 4, Doom Eternal, Stardew Valley, Deep Rock Galactic, and much more. This collection of games will expand regularly, giving players even more value with their Discord Nitro subscription.

Commenting on the new Game Pass tier, Lu Zhang, Discord’s Product Director, stated: “Most of us have spent money on a game, played it for a week, and then watched it sit in our library. [Xbox] Game Pass removes that friction.” He then went on to reveal that the Starter Edition of the Xbox Game Pass will also grant players 10 hours of Xbox Cloud Gaming per month. This will allow users to stream titles directly to more devices.

Furthermore, the list of Discord Nitro benefits doesn’t end with the leaner Game Pass. Subscribers will also gain other bonuses, including:

Nitro Rewards : Discounts on gaming hardware (up to 30% off on Logitech, 15% off on SteelSeries, and 20% off on KontrolFreak)

: Discounts on gaming hardware (up to 30% off on Logitech, 15% off on SteelSeries, and 20% off on KontrolFreak) Discord Shop Discounts : Being a Nitro member will also automatically apply discounts in the Discord Shop.

: Being a Nitro member will also automatically apply discounts in the Discord Shop. 250 Discord Orbs Per Month: A new way to earn Discord’s virtual currency, along with a bonus multiplier for more Orbs for each quest completed.

This is a huge win for Microsoft and the ongoing “We Are Xbox” campaign under Asha Sharma. The new partnership will allow Xbox to tap into Discord’s massive user base of over 200 million monthly active users. This could further act as a gateway for players to get the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier.

Will you be purchasing Discord Nitro for the Game Pass Starter Edition and other benefits? Tell us in the comments below!