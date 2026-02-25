Discord Puts Age Verification on Hold Amid User Backlash

Discord has delayed the global rollout of its age-verification system, and pushed it to the second half of 2026. It was originally slated to begin in March 2026. But after user backlash and privacy concerns, Discord has decided to delay the rollout. Earlier, some details of the verification system were leaked which included face scans and ID uploads, and it was widely criticized by users.

Discord Pushes Age Verification to H2 2026

The company now says that it needs more time to add verification options beyond face/ID checks and publish technical and vendor information for transparency.

In a blog post, Discord writes, “After hearing feedback from our users, we’ve made the decision to delay the global rollout of age assurance until the second half of 2026 to expand verification options, increase vendor transparency, and publish detailed technical documentation, while continuing to meet regulatory requirements were needed“.

Image Credit: Discord

Earlier, Discord planned to make age verification mandatory for everyone and said that those accounts whose age can’t be reliably estimated will be put in a “teen-appropriate” default experience, which is restricted by default. And unverified users can keep accounts but with limited access to age-restricted features.

After the backlash, Discord now plans to expand its verification options with something like credit card checks or other non-ID methods. It will also provide clear documentation on how its age estimation technology works.

Discord estimates that age verification won’t affect 90% of users as the user age can infer from account signals like account age, activity, etc. That said, in some regions like the UK, and Australia where there is a legal requirement for age verification, Discord will follow those local laws.

Apart from that, Discord has distanced itself from the third-party vendor Persona after researchers raised privacy and surveillance concerns.