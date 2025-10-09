Discord Admits 70,000 Government ID Photos Were Leaked in Major Security Breach

If you have shared your Photo ID for age verification on Discord, then it is likely that your details may have been compromised. The popular gaming and community platform admits that around 70,000 of its users’ passports, photo ID images, and credit card details have been exposed to hackers.

The company shared a press release last week, confirming the attack on user information, stating, “An unauthorized party targeted our third-party customer support services to access user data, with a view to extort a financial ransom from Discord.”

What is Discord’s Response to the Data Breach?

This user data includes name, Discord username, email, IP addresses and other contact details, as well as the last 4 digits of your credit card number and purchase history. Moreover, Discord spokesperson Nu Wexler told The Verge, “we have identified approximately 70,000 users that may have had government-ID photos exposed, which our vendor used to review age-related appeals.”

Image Credit: Discord

As for those impacted by the breach, Discord mentioned in the press release, “We are in the process of contacting impacted users. If you were impacted, you will receive an email from noreply@discord.com.” The company further requests users to “stay alert when receiving messages or other communication that may seem suspicious.”

This data breach has brought a lot of negative attention to government age verification laws, where users are required to provide their photo IDs to these platforms for identification. Users are calling out the problems with such laws and how poorly these platforms handle the sensitive data on hand, compromising valuable details and privacy.