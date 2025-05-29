Discord Introduces Orbs, a New In-App Currency

Discord announced its promotional quests feature to allow users to earn and redeem avatar decorations and profile effects in the app. Now, the app is introducing its new in-app currency called Discord Orbs, which will not only let you redeem special badges but also a limited-time Discord Nitro subscription.

In a new blog post, Discord has announced — Orbs, which they’re currently beta testing with limited users globally. Users can earn them by interacting with advertiser content, similar to promotional quests. And they can use these earned Orbs to “claim Orbs-exclusives like Nitro credits and profile cosmetics, and additional first-party Shop items without the need for a payment method”.

Image Credit: Discord

This will be a great way for new Discord users to try out their subscription. Orbs will also allow advertiser campaign launches to be more effortless. They no longer need to come up with their own unique rewards. That’s because users will still be motivated to earn Orbs for Discord Nitro or other rewards.

Before the introduction of Orbs, advertisers had to come up with their own unique Discord cosmetics to encourage users to participate in promotional quests. Users who have been selected to take part in the Orbs beta program will get a notification for the same. We checked on our accounts and sadly, we weren’t the first to try out this new feature. Let us know your experience with Discord Orbs if you got the chance to try them out.