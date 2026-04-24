Discord Nitro Could Soon Include Free Xbox Game Pass Starter Plan With Limited Games

It looks like Microsoft is aiming to lower the barrier of entry into its gaming ecosystem, with a leak hinting at a new collaboration with Discord, in the form of a special Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition plan. This new tier was teased earlier by Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, with the goal of blending social connectivity with a curated library of titles at a more accessible price.

Leaks Suggest Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition Plan Included in Discord Nitro Subscriptions

The leak regarding the Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition comes after the recent restructuring, which made the Ultimate Tier cheaper. This also came with the controversial removal of day-one Call of Duty access.

The leaked info suggests that Discord Nitro subscribers will gain access to the Game Pass Starter Edition for free, giving them two major subscriptions for the price of one. From what has been revealed so far, the Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition plan could be an entry-level gateway for players who are more focused on social gaming rather than maintaining a huge library of titles.

Image Credit: Discord

According to the leak, the bundle could include the following:

Access to over 50 high-quality titles, including fan favorites like Stardew Valley and Fallout 4.

10 hours of cloud game streaming per month, allowing for play on mobile devices or lower-end PCs.

The ability to stream select games already owned in a user’s personal Xbox library.

The leaked partnership could be a direct response to the “à la carte” trend in digital subscriptions. By bundling the Xbox Game Pass with Discord Nitro subscriptions, Microsoft seems to be betting that social utility is just as valuable as the games themselves.

While the supposed Discord Nitro x Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition could target newer users, current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers could also see an upgrade. Reports suggest that Ultimate subscribers could also have their benefits expanded to include permanent Discord Nitro perks, sitting alongside existing add-ons like EA Play and Ubisoft+ Classics.

With titles like Forza Horizon 6 and Halo: Campaign Evolved on the horizon, Microsoft providing a low-cost Starter path could ensure the platform remains competitive against Sony’s PlayStation Plus. While Microsoft and Discord have not officially announced the Starter Edition yet, the idea of a more budget-friendly way to access Xbox Game Pass is undoubtedly an exciting prospect for players.

What do you think about the potential new partnership between Discord and Xbox? Tell us in the comments below!