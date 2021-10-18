Delhi Metro Yellow Line Gets Free Wi-Fi Facility; Here’s How to Access It

After introducing free high-speed Wi-Fi inside Metro trains on the Airport Express Line last year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started offering a similar Wi-Fi facility on all the Yellow line stations on Sunday. The authority issued a statement, announcing the launch of the facility recently, and added that it aims to install high-speed Wi-Fi access points in all the metro trains traveling on the Yellow Line by 2022.

The DMRC said that it has introduced the free high-speed Wi-Fi facility in all the metro stations that fall under the Yellow Line or Line-2. This includes 37 stations, connecting Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre. As per the DMRC, this will help the students traveling to and from the North Delhi Campus of Delhi University access the internet on the go, without extra charges.

The metro transportation authority, in partnership with a Tech Consortium led by M/S Techno Sat, installed 330 high-speed Wi-Fi access points in the stations. Plus, the organizations involved are working to introduce the Wi-Fi facility in metro trains on the Yellow Line in a year’s time.

How to Access Free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro Yellow Line

So, if you are a Delhiite who often travels on the Yellow Line corridor of the Delhi Metro, follow the steps below to access the free high-speed Wi-Fi network at the metro stations:

When you are inside one of the Yellow Line metro stations in Delhi, unlock your smartphone and go to your Wi-Fi settings.

On the Wi-Fi settings page, you will find a “OUI DMRC FREE WIFI” network.

Tap on the network to initiate the connection.

You will then be taken to a browser window for the sign up process, where you have to provide your phone number and email address.

Upon providing the above information, you will receive an OTP (One Time Password) to access the Wi-Fi network.

Enter the OTP on the following page to connect to the network and enjoy free internet while you wait for the next metro train or your traveling companions to arrive.

That is how you can access the internet using the free Wi-Fi facility in the Yellow Line metro stations in Delhi. If you face any issue while connecting to the OUI DMRC network, you can call the helpline number 9541693693.

Other than this, DMRC also added that it is working to restore the free Wi-Fi facility in the metro trains on the Airport Express Line that has been halted for a long time due to the Coronavirus-led pandemic. The authorities have confirmed that the facility will be restored over the next 10-15 days. If you want to learn how the free Wi-Fi facility on the Airport Express Line works, check out our Facebook on the same right here: