The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought the Delhi Metro to a standstill. It hasn’t been operational for nearly five months. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is, however, working behind the scenes on new ways to promote contactless and cashless travel once the metro is functional once again. It has unveiled a new type of smart card today, which will offer an auto top-up feature to commuters.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with AutoPe to introduce a “Zero Human Intervention” card. This means you’ll no longer need to stand in long queue to get your metro card recharged when its balance is running low. You can use the AutoPe app (or website) with this smart card to set up the auto-debit facility.

Now, whenever you scan the smart card at the entry gate (or the AFC, Automatic Fare Collection gate) of the Delhi Metro stations and the balance goes below Rs. 100, your card will automatically be recharged by Rs. 200 for uninterrupted journeys. The AutoPe app allows you to link the card to a bank account/ credit card or UPI.

“This new feature empowers a commuter to get his/her smart card auto topped up at AFC (entry) gates across the network which will help him/her to have seamless travel without worrying about top-up from time to time,” said Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC.

How to Get Delhi Metro Smart Card with Auto Top-up Feature?

Though the Delhi Metro has not been operational since the first nationwide lockdown in late-March earlier this year, DMRC is gearing up to make travel safe and contactless for citizens.

DMRC will start offering these smart cards when the metro re-opens but until then, if you are someone who wants to prepared ahead of time, you can get the “Zero Human Intervention” card home-delivered. Head to this link to learn more and apply for this new smart card. This card won’t replace the existing cards in circulation, meaning you don’t need to get a new card and can use the current one you own to travel via Delhi Metro. It won’t allow auto-recharge though.

Once your smart card is home-delivered, you need to download the AutoPe app from the Google Play or Apple App Store. You then need to register your metro card and set up the auto-debit, which should be a one-time exercise. This whole process can also be carried out on AutoPe’s website.

AutoPe will charge a nominal convenience fee (a maximum of 1%) for each transaction from the customers. It also provides a card customization facility and a 5% discount on each top-up, which could be beneficial for regular commuters in Delhi Metro.