Death Stranding Released on Xbox Series X and S: IP Now Belongs to Kojima Productions

After a long wait that we all thought would never end, the moment is here. In a surprise launch, Death Stranding is now available for Xbox Series X/S consoles and Amazon Luna. Timed exactly five years after the PS4 exclusive, the game has launched with a 50% store discount.

While this naturally points to the game’s exclusivity with Sony coming to an end, there’s more. Announced through Automaton Media and the company’s official X account, Kojima Productions has also mentioned that the Death Stranding IP will now fully belong to the studio itself. The studio claimed that it will continue to connect more fans around the world in various forms of entertainment. https://twitter.com/KojiPro2015_EN/status/1854478907803856896

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, a sequel to the original is already in the works and is scheduled for PS5 release in 2025. The game recently got its own trailer during the 2024 PlayStation State of Play. However, the likely bet is the sequel will remain an exclusive deal.

For those unaware, Death Stranding focuses on a world on the brink of extinction where something an event called “Death Stranding” has occurred. We take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges, a messenger who is tasked with reconnecting the world while surviving the mortal dangers within.

Despite the fact that gamers might have had to wait a long time, Death Stranding released on Xbox is actually one of the first major Playstation launches to come to the other side. With the game already out on the Xbox Store, we suggest grabbing it and saving the world.

That being said, what do you think about Death Stranding coming to Xbox Series X and S? Let us know in the comments below.