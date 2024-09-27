Hideo Kojima Reveals He Turned down Big Offers for Death Stranding Live-Action Movie

It’s been a long time since auteur Hideo Kojima unveiled that he teamed up with the esteemed A24 Studios to bring a Death Stranding Live-Action movie to the bigger screens. Kojima san gave us great insight into the production of the upcoming Death Stranding movie in a conversation with Alex Garland (director of Civil War, Ex Machina, etc.) for Famitsu magazine.

Image Courtesy: Famitsu’s website

Kojima commented that he has no intention of being the director of the Death Stranding movie. Thus, he has been taking part in the story and production side of the movie. Moreover, he remarked that other big studios in Hollywood approached him with massive offers to make an extravagant popcorn movie. But he rejected all those offers to go forward with A24 Studios as he wanted to make a distinct movie from a usual Hollywood popcorn movie. In Kojima’s words:

Other film companies that have approached me have offered me things like “make it a big budget and make it explode…”, but I don’t want that. I want to make a slightly different movie with A24.

Alex Garland also commented that Kojima joining hands with A24 is indeed a great match. It should be noted that Hideo Kojima is a big cinephile and a huge fan of A24 Studios. Garland stated how partnering with Hollywood giants is a big business, and “A24 allows directors and creators like us to do what we want, and we can trust them completely.”

As Kojima pointed out in the partnership announcement, A24’s creative storytelling resonates with his vision. The studio also gives complete creative freedom to the director to craft their masterpiece as they want it to be. Therefore, Kojima Productions and A24 Studios are a dream team, and we can’t wait to see the Death Stranding movie in theatres in the future.