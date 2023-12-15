Hideo Kojima and A24 Films Team up to Bring Death Stranding Movie

The Death Stranding movie became a reality as soon as the game launched. And after a long time, we finally have more news from the man himself. Creator Hideo Kojima shared some positive news about the movie production, one which movie lovers will absolutely love. It now turns out that the movie is getting picked up by none other than A24 Films itself!

A24 Films and Kojima Production Collaborate for Death Stranding Movie

As per the English X profile (formerly Twitter) of the studio head, Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions has announced that Death Stranding is officially being made into a live-action movie. The responsibilities lie on none other than the popular studio A24 Films. A24 has produced some of the most popular horror movies like Midsommar, X, and Hereditary, among many others.

As per the post, Kojima claims he has been attracted to the studio for a while. Their high-quality and innovative films have always mesmerized and somewhat inspired his projects. Kojima believes that their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with Kojima Productions and is the reason for their collaboration for the movie. A24 and DEATH STRANDING will be made into a live-action movie🎬📷🫶



“A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I… pic.twitter.com/4CiO8F1HUF— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 14, 2023

He also says the movie isn’t a direct translation of the game. This will be a movie that fans and even movie lovers can enjoy. Furthermore, they are creating a Death Stranding universe that “has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film.”

Judging by his statement, we expect the movie to cover side stories that will flesh out the universe. When the movie was first confirmed, Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios took on directing duties. Hopefully, he will continue with that.

This is the third project Kojima Productions is currently involved in. Apart from the Death Stranding movie, they are also creating their next Xbox-exclusive title called OD.

OD is being created in collaboration with director Jordan Peele. Peele is best known for movies like Get Out, Nope, and Us. Furthermore, Kojima Productions is also creating the sequel to Death Stranding for PlayStation 5.

So, what are your thoughts about the game becoming a movie? Let us know in the comments below.