Death Stranding Director’s Cut Coming to Select Apple Devices on January 30

Originally released on PS5 in 2021 and PC in 2022, the game is set in a captivating post-apocalyptic world.

The game is available for pre-order on App Store at a limited-time offer price of $19.99.

Kojima Productions and 505 Games have announced the imminent launch of their AAA gaming title, Death Stranding Director’s Cut on select Apple devices. Starting January 30, users with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (A17 Pro chip) models, along with M-series iPads and Macs, will be able to delve into the captivating post-apocalyptic world crafted by legendary game director Hideo Kojima.

The game is already listed and is for pre-order on the App Store, enthusiasts can secure their copy at a discounted rate of $19.99 in the US, offering a limited-time opportunity to experience the game at a lower cost before it returns to its regular pricing of $39.99.

Image Courtesy: Apple App Store

Originally released for the PlayStation 5 in 2021 and PC in 2022, Death Stranding Director’s Cut has garnered attention for its immersive narrative and cinematic gameplay. The game stars Norman Reedus, known for his role in The Walking Dead, as players navigate a fictional sci-fi wasteland, completing missions and exploring the intricacies of a hauntingly beautiful open world.

What makes this Apple release particularly noteworthy is the support for advanced graphics features on the iPhone 15 Pro models (thanks to the all-new A17 Pro chipset) and the M3 (Apple Silicon) chip for Macs. Both chips boast hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, promising improved graphics rendering with more accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows. This enhancement elevates the visual experience, bringing a new level of realism to the already stunning landscapes of Death Stranding.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut for iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max is 1.78GB in size, whereas, for M-series Macs, the game is 69.75GB in size.