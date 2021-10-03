Deal: Get Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for As Low As Rs. 4,500 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Apart from the salivating iPhone 12 and 12 mini discount offering, Flipkart is making one of the most unqiue-looking TWS earbuds at an extraordinary price during the Big Billion Days sale. We are talking about the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live that were launched last year.

The Galaxy Buds Live was launched for Rs. 14,999 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. It has since been discounted down to Rs. 5,990 on Samsung’s website. But during the Flipkart festive sale, this pair of ANC TWS earbuds is selling for as low as Rs. 4,500. Yeah, that’s a mind-boggling 70% discount over the original launch price.

How can you avail this offer? Well, the Galaxy Buds Live has been marked down to Rs. 4,999 on Flipkart right now. However, to get bank discount on this product, you need to take the total above Rs. 5,000. So, you can buy a Galaxy Buds Live case for around Rs. 300 – Rs. 350 to breach the limit and get around Rs. 500 discount on the total. If you simply want to bring the total a wee bit over Rs. 5,000, we suggest you add a set of cable protectors for just Rs. 120.

With this workaround, you can get the Buds Live for just Rs. 4,500 during the Flipkart sale. So, click the link below and grab this amazing deal right now:

Galaxy Buds Live Original Price: ₹14,999 (at launch in August 2020)

unique design

ANC support

up to 21 hours battery life ₹4,999 Buy on Flipkart

Besides the Galaxy Buds Live, we have also compiled a list of the best deals and offers on TWS earbuds during the Amazon and Flipkart sale events, so don’t forget to check it out. Moreover, you can check out other curated discount listing right here:

So will you be buying the Galaxy Buds Live? Or go for another pairof TWS earbuds? Let us know in the comments below.