Home News Best Budget and Gaming Laptop Deals You Can Get in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
msi GF series strikes the perfect balance between work and gaming

Best Budget and Gaming Laptop Deals You Can Get in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

author-Beebom StaffBeebom Staff -
msi GF series strikes the perfect balance between work and gaming

As part of their annual festive sale, Amazon and Flipkart are giving some jaw-dropping discounts on products ranging from smart TVs and electronic gadgets to PCs and laptops. So, if you are in the market to buy your next gaming notebook or a budget laptop for your digital schooling needs, we have curated some of the best deals on budget, premium, and gaming laptops you can get on Amazon right now. So, check out the best laptop deals and offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale via the dedicated links.

Before going to the list, it is worth mentioning that other than the given discounts, you will also be able to avail instant discounts using coupons or HDFC credit/debit cards (up to Rs. 1,750 or Rs. 2,000 in some cases). Furthermore, Amazon will also offer easy-EMI and no-cost EMI options for eligible customers.

Now, with that out of the way, let’s get to the products, shall we?

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals and Offers on Laptops

Budget Laptops (Under Rs 50,000)

Dell 15 2021
Dell 15 (2021)
  • Original Price: ₹45,490
  • 15.6-inch FHD LED Panel
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, UHD Graphics
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
₹40,490 (11% off)
Buy on Amazon
Lenovo Ideapad slim 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
  • Original Price: ₹39,990
  • 15.6-inch HD IPS LCD
  • Intel Core i3-10110U
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
₹35,990 (10% off)
Buy on Amazon
HP 15 ryzen 3
HP 15 (Ryzen 3)
  • Original Price: ₹45,490
  • 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD
  • Ryzen 3 3260U, AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
₹38,990 (14% off)
Buy on Amazon
Asus Vivobook 15
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020)
  • Original Price: ₹29,990
  • 15.6-inch FHD LED Panel
  • Intel Celeron N4020, Intel HD GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
₹24,990 (16% off)
Buy on Amazon

Chromebooks

HP Chromebook f
HP Chromebook x360
  • Original Price: ₹39,990
  • 14-inch FHD IPS LCD
  • Intel Core i3-1011U, Intel UHD Graphics
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD
₹37,990 (5% off)
Buy on Amazon
ASUS chromebook f
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
  • Original Price: ₹67,650
  • 14-inch FHD Touch display
  • Intel Core M3-8100Y, HD Graphics
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
₹60,938 (8% off)
Buy on Amazon

Premium Laptop (Above Rs 60,000)

LG Gram f
LG Gram
  • Original Price: ₹1,06,990
  • 17-inch WQXGA IPS LCD
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris XE GPU
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
₹95,490 (10% off)
Buy on Amazon
Surface laptop 4 f
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
  • Original Price: ₹1,02,999
  • 13.5" PixelSense touch display
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, Radeon Graphics
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
₹94,490 (8% off)
Buy on Amazon
HP spectre f
HP Spectre x360
  • Original Price: ₹1,19,990
  • 13.5" WUXGA display
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Irix XE GPU
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
₹1,13,990 (5% Off)
Buy on Amazon

Gaming Laptops

Asus TUF F15
ASUS TUF F15
  • Original Price: ₹63,990
  • 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS LCD
  • Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650Ti
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
₹55,990 (12% off)
Buy on Amazon
Acer nitro 5
Acer Nitro 5 (i5 Variant)
  • Original price: ₹79,990
  • 15.6" 144Hz FHD IPS panel
  • Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
₹72,990 (~9% off)
Buy on Amazon
HP Gaming laptop 1
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
  • Original Price: ₹70,990
  • 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD
  • Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650Ti
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
₹62,990 (11% off)
Buy on Amazon
MSI Gf75 laptop
MSI GF75 Thin
  • Original Price: ₹69,000
  • 17.3" FHD 144Hz IPS LCD
  • Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
₹63,990 (7% off)
Buy on Amazon
Lenovo Legion 5
Lenovo Legion 5
  • Original Price – ₹1,15,990
  • 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS LCD
  • Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
₹1,09,990 (5% off)
Buy on Amazon
Victus by HP
Victus by HP (Ryzen 5)
  • Original Price: ₹68,990
  • 16.1" FHD 60Hz IPS LCD
  • Ryzen 5 5600H, GTX 1650
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
₹61,490 (11% off)
Buy on Amazon

So yeah, these are some of the best laptop deals available on Amazon in India right now. If you are looking to buy a smart TV, don’t forget to check out our curated list of the best smart TV deals and offers during Amazon and Flipkart sale events. Also, Flipkart is offering insane discounts on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini.

Leave a Reply