Best Deals and Offers on Smart TVs During the Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sale

The festive season is right around the corner, but e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are already offering handsome discounts on various products. Be it laptops, iPhones, or smart TVs, there are discount offers available for everyone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big billion Days sale event. And in this article, we have created a list of the best smart TV deals and offers on both platforms.

Before we move on to the deal, let’s take a quick look at the additional bank offers being offered by Amazon and Flipkart in the ongoing festive sale. While Amazon is offering both flat Rs. 1,500 off and an additional 10% discount up to Rs. 1,750 to HDFC credit cardholders, Flipkart is offering a 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,750 to Axis and ICICI Bank credit cardholders. Moreover, the Indian e-commerce giant can be found offering additional flat discount up to Rs. 2,000 to credit card users to maximize their savings.

The prices of most of the smart TVs you see listed below include the bank offer discount. So without further, let’s check out the best TV deals during the Amazon and Flipkart sale:

Best Smart TV Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival

redmi smart tv amazon sale offer
Redmi 4K Smart TV X50
  • Original price: ₹38,999
  • use Amazon coupon + bank offer
  • 50-inch, 4K Ultra HD
  • 30W speaker, Dolby Audio
  • Android TV 10
₹26,500 (32% off)
Buy on Amazon
amazonbasics 4k tv
AmazonBasics 43-inch 4K Smart TV
  • Original Price: ₹29,999
  • 4K UHD panel, Dolby Vision
  • Fire TV OS, built-in Alexa
  • 20W speakers
₹24,499 (18% off)
Buy on Amazon
714McYLj69L._SL1500_
IFFALCON Smart QLED TV 55H71
  • Original Price: ₹47,999
  • 55-inch 4K UHD QLED
  • 30W speaker, Dolby Atmos
  • hands-free voice control
  • good connectivity options
₹41,749 (13% off)
Buy on Amazon
81LM06qe4BL._SL1500_
Vu 4K LED Smart TV 55UT
  • Original Price: ₹43,999
  • 55-inch bezel-less design
  • 30W speakers, Dolby Audio
  • Android TV 9
₹38,999 (12% off)
Buy on Amazon
71deZZ0oDMS._SL1191_
43-inch Mi TV 4A
  • Original Price: ₹26,999
  • bank offer discount
  • 43-inch Full-HD panel
  • 30W speakers, DTS-HD
  • Android TV 9 (upgradable)
₹21,999 (18% off)
Buy on Amazon
61GwJAhftvS._SL1500_
Samsung Crystal 4K Pro
  • Original Price: ₹40,990
  • 43-inch 4K UHD panel
  • 20W speaker, Dolby Digital Plus
  • All OTT apps supported
₹38,990 (5% off)
Buy on Amazon

Best Smart TV Deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

32path0011-thomson-original-imafynyvsmeuwtzr
Thomson 9A HD Ready Android TV
  • Original Price: ₹14,499
  • 32-inch HD Ready panel
  • 24W speakers
  • Android TV, Chromecast built-in
₹9,899 (32% off)
Buy on Flipkart
rmv2004-realme-original-imag36hwea8zmnvy
Realme 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV
  • Original Price: ₹30,999
  • 4K UHD panel, Dolby Vision
  • 24W speaker, Dolby Audio
  • hands-free Google Assistant
  • Android TV 10
₹22,249 (28% off)
Buy on Flipkart
l43m6-es-mi-original-imag6774wykv4ps8
Mi TV 5X (43-inch)
  • Original Price: ₹31,999
  • 4K UHD panel, Dolby Vision
  • 30W speakers, Dolby Atmos
  • Android TV 11, IMDb integration
  • hands-free Google Assistant
₹27,999 (12% off)
Buy on Flipkart
55a71f-hisense-original-imag4dpv8g7kqaem
Hisense A71F 4K LED Smart TV
  • Original Price: ₹42,999
  • 55-inch 4K, Dolby Vision
  • 30W speaker, Dolby Atmos
  • Android TV 9
₹33,049 (23% off)
Buy on Flipkart
u-series-50-u1s-50uc1a00-oneplus-original-imag3tpydevtfnd9
OnePlus U1S 4K Smart TV
  • Original Price: ₹46,999
  • Rs. 8,000 bank discount
  • 50-inch 4K panel, HDR10+
  • 30W Dynaudio speakers
  • Android TV 10, hands-free GA
₹35,999 (23% off)
Buy on Flipkart

Moreover, you can also check out the jaw-dropping iPhone 12 and 12 mini discount deals being offered by Flipkart. Also, if you think we have missed out on any amazing smart TV deals, do let us know and we will include them in our roundup.

