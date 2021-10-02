Best Deals and Offers on Smart TVs During the Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sale

The festive season is right around the corner, but e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are already offering handsome discounts on various products. Be it laptops, iPhones, or smart TVs, there are discount offers available for everyone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big billion Days sale event. And in this article, we have created a list of the best smart TV deals and offers on both platforms.

Before we move on to the deal, let’s take a quick look at the additional bank offers being offered by Amazon and Flipkart in the ongoing festive sale. While Amazon is offering both flat Rs. 1,500 off and an additional 10% discount up to Rs. 1,750 to HDFC credit cardholders, Flipkart is offering a 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,750 to Axis and ICICI Bank credit cardholders. Moreover, the Indian e-commerce giant can be found offering additional flat discount up to Rs. 2,000 to credit card users to maximize their savings.

The prices of most of the smart TVs you see listed below include the bank offer discount. So without further, let’s check out the best TV deals during the Amazon and Flipkart sale:

Best Smart TV Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival

Best Smart TV Deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Moreover, you can also check out the jaw-dropping iPhone 12 and 12 mini discount deals being offered by Flipkart. Also, if you think we have missed out on any amazing smart TV deals, do let us know and we will include them in our roundup.