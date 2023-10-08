Best Samsung Flagship Phone Deals During Amazon & Flipkart Sales (2023)

It goes without saying that Samsung is one of the leading Android smartphone makers in the world right now. Now that both the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale events are live, we are getting to see innumerable offers pouring in on Samsung’s flagship phones. From the foldables to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and more, there are some offers here that you just wouldn’t want to miss. So, without any further ado, let’s quickly take a look at the best Samsung deals to grab right now!

Best Samsung Foldable Deals

When it comes to foldables, Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 flagships have received major price cuts.

There is no doubt that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the brand’s most premium offering right now. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and features a massive 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The Z Flip 5 price in India usually starts from Rs. 1,54,999. Now, you can get an instant Rs. 10,000 off using a coupon on Amazon. In addition, you can use an SBI Credit Card to get a further Rs. 7,000 off. So, this brings the offer price to as low as Rs. 1,37,999.

Buy on Amazon (Regular Price – Rs. 1,54,999 | Offer Price – Rs. 1,37,999)

Moving on, the Z Flip 5 which starts at Rs 99,999. However, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 17,000 on the device by applying a Rs. 10,000 coupon and using an SBI Credit Card to get an instant Rs. 7,000 off. This brings down the price of this Flip phone to Rs. 82,000. For this price, you get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood and a lot more to make this one of the best Samsung foldable deals to grab.

Buy on Amazon (Regular Price – Rs. 99,999 | Offer Price – Rs. 82,000)

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Deals

Samsung’s S series is always something to look forward to every year. There are mostly three primary smartphones that are launched as part of the S-series. This year, we got the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. Very recently, the S23 FE was also added to the series. Most of these devices have now received commendable discounts!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly Samsung’s most premium non-foldable smartphone at the moment. Packing the 8 Gen 2, and a big 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, this flagship usually starts from Rs. 1,24,999. However, this base price has now been decreased to Rs. 1,14,999.

On top of that, you can get up to Rs. 10,000 off on select Credit Cards as well as avail EMIs to get an additional Rs. 500 off. This brings the price down to Rs. 1,04,499, which is what the S22 Ultra usually starts from.

Buy Galaxy S23 Ultra on Flipkart (Regular Price – Rs. 1,24,999 | Offer Price – Rs. 1,05,147)

One of the best things about Samsung’s S series is that the three devices that are launched as part of them share the same chipset. So, the Galaxy S23 has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood like the S23 Plus and Ultra models. It also packs a 3900mAh battery, alongside a 6.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X AMOLED display.

The usual price of Samsung Galaxy S23 is Rs. 74,999, which you can now reduce by Rs. 10,000, to Rs. 64,999. You can do so by applying a Rs. 5,000 coupon and using an SBI Credit card to get up to Rs. 5,000 discount. Using no-cost EMIs and exchange offers, you can get more discounts on this price.

Buy Galaxy S23 on Amazon (Regular Price – Rs. 74,999 | Offer Price – Rs. 64,999)

It has barely been a week since the Galaxy S23 FE went official, and now, you get to see a massive price cut on it. What makes this device stand out from the other FE models like the Galaxy S21 FE Exynos and 888 variants is that it features a glass back and metal frame, making it a lot more premium in terms of build quality. Moreover, Samsung has optimized the device for better battery performance.

This device was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 in India. Now, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can apply a coupon to get Rs. 2,000 off. Additionally, you can also use an SBI Credit Card and get an instant Rs. 9,000 off. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 48,000. You can also avail exchange offers to further cut down this price.

Buy Galaxy S23 FE on Amazon (Regular Price – Rs. 59,999 | Offer Price – Rs. 49,999)

Additional Samsung Phone Deals You Should Check out

Last year’s Ultra is still one of the best flagship Android experiences you can get right now. What makes it all the more worth it is how you can get this flagship for under Rs. 75,000 in India. Normally, this flagship sells for around 1,09,999. Now, this base price has been slashed to Rs. 84,999. To lower it further, use your SBI Credit Card to get an instant Rs. 10,000 off. It doesn’t end there. You can avail no-cost EMI offers to bring down this price further.

At this price, you are getting to see the same display as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In addition, the S22 Ultra packs the same 5000mAh battery coupled with 45W fast charging. That’s right. No major changes were made to this year’s Ultra, apart from the performance and camera improvements. Let’s not forget the included S Pen either. Overall, easily one of the best Samsung mobile phone deals to grab right now!

Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon (Regular Price – Rs. 1,09,999 | Offer Price – Rs. 74,999)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has also received a major discount on its base price. On off-sale days, this flagship’s price in India starts from Rs. 54,999. This base price has been reduced to Rs. 39,999. What’s more is that you can use select bank Credit Cards to get up to an additional Rs. 1,500 off, which brings the price lower to Rs. 38,499.

Buy Galaxy S22 on Flipkart (Regular Price – Rs. 54,999 | Offer Price – Rs. 38,499)

Another Samsung deal that is definitely worth mentioning is the offer on the Galaxy S21 FE. No, we are not talking about the Exynos variant. Recently, Samsung finally refreshed this model with the Snapdragon 888. Right before the sale, this smartphone started from Rs. 45,999. Now, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has brought down this base price to Rs. 31,999. In addition, upon using select bank Credit Cards, you can bring this price down to Rs. 29,999.

Buy Galaxy S21 FE on Flipkart (Regular Price – 45,999 | Offer Price – Rs. 29,999)

However, do hurry up since smartphones have already started running out of stock during the sales. So, we sure do hope that you get to buy your desired Samsung mobile phone at the best possible price this festive season. With that being said, which Samsung flagship deal on Amazon and Flipkart has caught your attention? Let us know in the comments below!