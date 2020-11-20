Cyberpunk 2077, the long-awaited project from CD Projekt Red, is finally launching in three weeks. The game has been delayed on multiple occasions over the past few years and well, there was one final delay announced earlier last month. Cyberpunk 2077 now arrives on 10th December, at last, and well, the developers have shared one final five-minute-long gameplay trailer before the official launch.

The gameplay trailer you see attached below sets the stage for the story of the game. It narrates the origins of Night City, the last hope for a civilization that’s been ravaged by an economic crisis and nuclear conflict. It is now overcrowded due to the steady stream of survivors and has become a battleground for control over Night City.

The trailer not only narrates the story of Night City but also takes us on a ride through it. There’s a robust choice of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 and we cannot wait to hop on and give them all a try. The gameplay trailer also briefs us on the protagonist’s origin story, a brief look at what role Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves plays in the story, and well, a whole host of cosmetic upgrades available for your character.

And more importantly, the cosmetic upgrades also offer a variety of weapon and other ability upgrades. Night City is an open-world and the story is choice-driven. In a recent behind-the-scenes video, Keanu Reeves (who plays Johnny Silverhand) revealed how it was particularly fun for him to record the different directions the gameplay will adopt based on your decisions in Cyberpunk 2077.

Also, the character has passed away and lives in your head. Why does he live in your head? Well, that’s another mystery that you need to solve in the game. Until then, take a look at the official trailer for Johnny Silverhand – attached above.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated game titles of 2020 and the release of the official gameplay and character trailers means no more delays. The title arrives on Xbox Series X| S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia on 10th December.