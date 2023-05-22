Crunchyroll Debuts New Hindi UI for Indian Anime Fans

Time after time, Crunchyroll has proven why they are the king when it comes to anime streaming services. I say this because they have now announced super exciting news, especially for its Indian user base. Crunchyroll has released an all-new Hindi user interface (UI) in order to assist regional fans in making full use of its platform. Read on to find out more information about this amazing feature and learn about the upcoming anime available to stream on Crunchyroll in India.

Crunchyroll Launches an All-New Hindi UI

Anime is one of the fastest-growing trends in India, and the number of Indian anime fans is on the rise like never before. To make things easier for users, Crunchyroll has now officially launched a brand new Hindi UI on all its supported platforms. It’s developed and customized for Indian anime fans, so they can access their favorite anime streaming service’s content with ease.

Additionally, you can enjoy the localized UI experience on Androids phones starting from the end of this week. iOS users are said to have already received this update earlier this month. For desktop users, don’t feel abandoned, as the Crunchyroll team is currently working on implementing the Hindi UI for the web version too. Thus, we can expect it to launch soon.

If you are wondering how to enable the new Hindi UI in Crunchyroll, read our guide for step-by-step instructions on how to change the display language on Crunchyroll.

List of New Anime Releasing this May in India

Along with the news of Crunchyroll’s Hindi UI, the streaming company also added several new anime as a bonus in the month of May. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc and Mashle: Magic and Muscles are already being simulcasted, with their Hindi dub releasing as well.

In addition, Crunchyroll has added new anime with Hindi dubs such as The Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage and there is a Hindi-dubbed version confirmed for The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2. Furthermore, the new anime added for this month are: New Anime List Jujutsu Kaisen Jinsei – Life Consulting The Prince of Tennis The Prince of Tennis II Why Can’t Seiya Todoin, 16-Year-Old, get a girlfriend? Wanna Be the Strongest in the World! Why can’t Seiya Todoin, 16-Year-Old, get a girlfriend? Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Azur Lane

The above list of anime can be streamed right away from today. As the fanbase for anime is growing rapidly in India, it’s natural for one of the most popular anime streaming giants, Crunchyroll to take charge. We have got Crunchyroll’s Hindi UI now and Hindi-dubbed versions are available already.

Furthermore, I think Crunchyroll should cover the rest of the important regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for Indian anime fans. In the meantime, what do you think about this new Crunchyroll Hindi UI? Let us know in the comments below.