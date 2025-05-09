Home > News > Crunchyroll on Prime Video Now Only at $1.99/Month: How to Snag This Deal

Crunchyroll on Prime Video Now Only at $1.99/Month: How to Snag This Deal

Prime Video Drops Crunchyroll to Just $1.99/Month
Image Credit: Shutterstock (Jess Rodriguez)

Do you feel left out when your friends discuss anime and never get tired of it? Do you want to give anime a shot and join the growing community? Well, it’s the best time for you to buy a Crunchyroll subscription, the biggest streaming platform for anime enthusiasts, since it’s discounted by 75% right now.

Currently, Amazon Prime is giving you an amazing offer on a Crunchyroll subscription, slashing the price from $7.99 to $1.99 per month for the first two months. However, you need to be quick as the deal is available for a limited time and will end on May 11, 2025.

While the anime catalog offered at $7.99 per month is huge and worth the investment, accessing all existing anime and new episodes at a cheaper price is delightful. But, how do you get access to the Crunchyroll Free Access plan in Prime Video for $1.99 per month? Let’s find out.

How to Get

Well, it’s not rocket science; we assume you have an active premium subscription to Prime Video. If you don’t have one, it’s better to get it now and then follow the steps below:

  • First, log in to your Amazon Prime account.
  • Then, go to the Prime Video Channel store and add Crunchyroll to your subscription at the promotional price.
crunchyroll deal on prime video
Image Credit: Prime Video (screenshot by Anmol Sachdeva/ Beebom)

Once you get access to Crunchyroll via Amazon Prime, you will get to watch every anime that you might have heard about from your friend group. The discounted price is valid for 2 months, as mentioned above. After that, the subscription will go back to the regular $7.99 per month price.

Crunchyroll offers approximately 1500 anime and over 50,000 episodes; be it the thrilling ones like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, One Piece, or the romantic titles like Rent-a-Girlfriend and My Dress-Up Darling, the platform has it all. The deal seems to be the best of 2025 so far, so don’t wait and act fast. 

