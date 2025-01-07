Crunchyroll Manga App Announced; Launches in 2025

Crunchyroll has been a go-to destination for anime fanatics for the longest time, and the streaming platform has now decided to become an overall package for the community. Be it our beloved anime or manga, we can rely on the service for both as the Crunchyroll Manga app is launching soon.

Recently, during the Sony Group Corporation’s press conference, Crunchyroll revealed that fans can enjoy their favorite manga series on their new manga app as a premium add-on. Well, there’s no launch date so far, but the streaming service has promised to release the app in late 2025.

The Crunchyroll Manga app will be first released in English in Canada and the U.S. The availability of the service in other languages and its accessibility on web browsers will be revealed sometime in the near future.

The manga app announcement came back-to-back with the Ghost of Tsushima anime news. Well, it’s not the first time that Crunchyroll has decided to launch a manga application. In fact, in 2013, they started to release several popular mangas from top publishers. However, the service was sadly shut down in 2023. And now, again, the higher authorities of the service have decided to do things better this time.

The animanga industry has come a long way, catering to millions of fans. So, it’s evident fans are curious about the application. During the press conference, Crunchyroll’s President, Rahul Purini, teased that the app would include manga from renowned creators.

Even though there are several piracy sites out there, avid manga readers still look forward to getting access to legal sites like Shueisha. So, Crunchyroll made a smart move to accumulate an even more excellent user base on the platform.

Besides that, this way, the creators will stay motivated to publish even more unique and exemplary chapters that could bring more readers to the Crunchyroll Manga app.