Think you’re terrible at storytelling and your significant other is unavailable to narrate stories to your kids? Don’t worry, Google has got you covered. The software giant has introduced a neat feature addition to its Google Nest range of smart home products earlier this week. Dubbed My Storytime, the feature will allow parents to record themselves narrating stories so that the other parent can simply ask Google Assistant to read those recordings.

To record the stories, head to My Storytime website here and log in with your Google Account. In this step, make sure you login with the same Google account you have associated with your Google Nest device.

Click on the “New Story” button. On clicking it, the website will ask you to add a greeting or instruction similar to “Hey it’s [Dad/Mom/Grandpa], let’s start reading.” that will play every time the story starts. There are a total of 10 short recordings during this setup process and this will be asked only once and you can customize it whenever you want.

Once you’re done with this process, you will be asked to enter the title, author of the story and you can get started with the story. After the recording process is done, all you have to do is “Hey Google, talk to My Storytime” and it will start playing the pre-recorded chapters of stories. Cool, right?

It is worth noting that My Storytime allows you to upload audio files of the recordings that you might have already so that you need not repeat the narration process.

I do think a lot of parents would find this feature helpful to keep their children mentally and emotionally healthy. What are your thoughts? Check it out and let us know in the comments.