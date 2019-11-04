Oppo has been on a roll, of late. The Chinese giant has launched some impressive new devices in 2019, including my personal favorite Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and the recently launched Oppo Reno Ace. However, the only hesitation a lot of users have while buying these devices is the ColorOS 6 software experience.

Well, Oppo is looking to change things up soon and has confirmed that ColorOS 7 will be unveiled later this month. The official ColorOS Weibo account has today posted a teaser video (find it attached below), which reveals that Oppo will take the veil off a new much-awaited software experience on November 20 in China.

The caption at the end of the video reads, ColorOS 7 “decrypts on November 20,” which probably is the unveiling date. The Weibo post further goes on to add that an important announcement is coming tomorrow and we assume Oppo will start posting hints and teasing of the new software experience on social media. We should also learn the rollout schedule on November 20.

Not much is known about how ColorOS 7 will look and feel like, but we don’t expect it to receive a massive overhaul. But, we would love for it to be less bloated and minimalistic based on ColorOS 6 feedback. It will most likely be based on Android 10, which is great.

While ColorOS 7 will certainly find its way to Oppo phones, especially the new Oppo Reno series, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has recently confirmed the development of a bloat-free, near-stock Android experience for Realme phones. It will be based on the ColorOS 7 software experience, but we expect it to be closer to OxygenOS or ZenUI 6. It means users will get a clean and minimal experience, but with added features, which is a win-win situation.

Oppo is unveiling its custom ColorOS 7 software experience in China on the same day as the launch of Realme X2 Pro in India. So, could we expect the company to talk about the skinned ColorOS 7 experience on stage at the event? Could Realme X2 Pro, its first-ever flagship feature a new software experience as well? We do hope so. Tell us your opinions down in the comments section.