Realme’s flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro was launched in China yesterday, and while the company had earlier said that the phone will be coming to India by December, it has today sent out official press invites to the Realme X2 Pro launch in India. The smartphone will launch in India on November 20, in an event held in New Delhi.

The Realme X2 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, and comes with top-of-the-line specs including a Snapdragon 855+, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone also packs in a 6.5-inch FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, similar to phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro, and the recently launched Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

In terms of cameras, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the phone packs in a 16MP selfie-camera inside its waterdrop notch.

All of this tech is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and the phone comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC charging, which the company claims can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes, which is just insane.

In China, the phone has been launched for CNY2,699 (~Rs. 27,000) for the base 6GB/64GB variant, with prices going up to CNY3,199 (~Rs. 32,000) for the top-end 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will compete with the Redmi K20 Pro in India, and it’ll be exciting to see how Realme prices the phone in the country.