CMF Phone 1 Price Leaked Ahead of July 8 Launch!

The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is the talk of the tech town lately, and we already know most of the specifications and design tidbits of the upcoming device. However, we could only speculate on the pricing, i.e. up until today. Flipkart seems to have “accidentally” leaked the price of CMF Phone 1, and you will be elated to see the price if you’re planning on buying one.

First spotted by X user @himawanth8 in what looks like a YouTube advertisement mini banner, it suggests the CMF Phone 1 will be priced at Rs 17,999 in India. Or, the price will effectively come down to Rs 14,999 after discounts. price is out#cmf #CMFPhone1 #CMFByNothing #cmfphone #nothing #India @geekyranjit @8ap @tech_burner @stufflistings @GyanTherapy @yabhishekhd @TechWiser @Technerd_9 @KaroulSahil @saaaanjjjuuu @sondesix @pratimaadhikary @HFVUnbox @gizmoddict @naman_nan pic.twitter.com/u48OAppdt9— humble-being (@himawanth8) July 6, 2024

The “*” in the end indicates a catch. There’s possibly a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus and Rs 2,000 off on select banks and cards combo discount offer, bringing the price down from Rs 17,999 retail to Rs 14,999.

The catch could also hint at the discount offer only being available for the first sale, as we’ve seen in the past with the Nothing Phone 2(a)‘s Rs 19,999 sale offer. The advert also mentions that the first sale will start at 12:00 PM on July 12.

For those unaware, CMF Phone 1 will be powered by Dimensity 7300, a 5,000 mAh battery, dual-rear cameras (50 MP + 2 MP depth sensor), and a unique design with interchangeable back panels and accessories attachments. Read our updated CMF Phone 1 overview article to know more.

Overall, the price seems to be pretty bang on for a smartphone of this caliber, maybe even a tad bit lower compared to the competition. We are sure the additional attachments and back covers sold separately will more than cover up for the lower-than-expected cost of the smartphone. Still, it’s a clever strategy from the mind of Carl Pei.

What are your thoughts on the CMF Phone 1 pricing? Do you think it’s a value-for-money Android phone at this price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.