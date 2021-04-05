If you are trying to find the best smartwatch in 2021, it will prove to be a difficult task as the market is expanding at an unruly pace. There are a mind-boggling number of great smartwatches in the market. From the latest Samsung Watch 3 to the well-built Apple Watches, we have got several options. If you are looking for a guide to help you choose the best smartwatch, you have come to the right place. Whether you want a classy, functional, or fitness-centric watch to track your health, there is at least one timepiece guaranteed to catch your eye in this list. So without further ado, let’s check out the best smartwatches you can buy in 2021.

Top 10 Smartwatches to Buy (Updated April 2021)

Here, we have listed the best smartwatches based on fitness features, smart features such as calling, notification reply, voice assistance, app support, and more. You can expand the table below and check out the smartwatch you want at your convenience.

1. Apple Watch Series 6 / SE

The Apple Watch Series 6 is, without a doubt, one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now and it is certainly way ahead of any competitor, including Samsung. In fact, one can argue that last year’s Series 5 was already a tightly-put product with almost all the major features in tow.

The Apple Watch Series 6 one-ups its predecessor and brings amazing new features like blood oxygen level, Always-on display, sleep tracking, 32GB of internal storage on the base variant, LTPO OLED display, and more. I know the Apple Watch Series 6 is a bit on the expensive side, and it only works with an iPhone. However, it has topped the list mainly because of all the unique features that it brings to the table. Coming to the specs, it has the S6 chipset that makes for smooth performance, and it also excels in terms of battery life with 18 hours of mixed usage.

If you find Apple Watch Series 6 way too expensive, you can opt for the Apple Watch SE. It’s a slightly trimmed-down version of Series 6 with all the essentials and some smart features in tow. You get the same display, design, battery life, Emergency SOS, and more. However, some of the notable omissions are blood oxygen level, ECG, and Always-on display. Basically, the Apple Watch SE does not have many fitness features. If you want to learn the differences between Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, go through our detailed comparison.

Bear in mind, both the models offer a 4G LTE variant which you can use for calls and data without having to worry about carrying your iPhone all the time. Finally, Apple Watch also shines when it comes to apps and games. For iPhone users, buying an Apple Watch is a no-brainer decision.

Note: If you are looking for an Apple Watch alternative for kids, click on the link to follow the article on the same.

Compatibility: iOS

Pros:

Great build quality and battery life

A big LTPO OLED screen

Blood oxygen level on Series 6

ECG feature on Series 6

Always-on Display

Fall Detection

Contact Emergency all over the world

Cons:

Series 6 carries an expensive price tag

The SE variant misses out on notable health features

Buy Apple Watch Series 6: Starts at $349 (₹37,900)

Buy Apple Watch Series SE: Starts at $270 (₹29,900)

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Watch 3 is perhaps the best smartwatch for Android users. Unlike most other smartwatches that run Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 3 runs Samsung’s own Tizen OS. Plus, it’s proven to work better than WearOS in most cases, especially in battery efficiency. Unlike the rotating bezel on earlier Galaxy Watches, the Watch 3 sports an all-encompassing Super AMOLED screen with support for Always-on display.

As for the internals, the Galaxy Watch 3 comes with an Exynos 9110 chip as opposed to Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, which generally power other smartwatches in the Android ecosystem. Other than that, you can buy the 41mm or the 45mm variant, and also there is support for LTE. The Galaxy Watch 3 also comes with an IP68 water resistance with an additional 5ATM pressure rating.

Not to forget, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has got support for ECG, Blood Oxygen level, Blood pressure, and Fall Detection in September of 2020 so that is awesome. Simply put, if you are looking for an Apple Watch alternative in the Android ecosystem then Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is an excellent and perhaps the only choice.

In case you want an affordable Galaxy Watch, you can go with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($199 or around ₹19,280) from last year. It has almost all the features of Watch 3 without many tradeoffs.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

Beautiful OLED display

Long-lasting battery

Always-on display

Samsung App Store

Samsung Pay Support

ECG, Blood Oxygen and Fall Detection Support

Cons:

Bixby is just as bad as the smartphone version

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch3: Starts at $329 (₹27,470)

3. Fitbit Sense/ Versa 3

If you are not willing to spend $500 on a fitness-centric smartwatch, then Fitbit’s new Versa 3 is the smartwatch to buy in 2021. Fitbit, as we know, is a popular name when it comes to activity trackers, and the Versa is pretty much the best it has to offer. And the new Versa 3 looks amazing with a sleek look, light build, and larger screen.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is powered by its fastest processor yet, and you can store up to 300 songs on the device. Among many other things, the key features are SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant and Alexa support, sleep and swim tracking, and more. Also, the battery life on Versa 2 is stellar and goes up to 6-7 days.

Other than that, Fitbit has launched another watch called Sense. It comes with all the features of Versa 3, along with some much-needed health tools such as ECG, body temperature, better heart-rate tracking, and the ability to detect signs like atrial fibrillation. In simple terms, Fitbit Versa is a more health-focused watch. Depending on what you need, you can choose any one of the two.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

Great battery life

Fitbit’s feature-rich app and active community support

Sleek and modern design

Can store up to 300 songs

Alexa and Google Assistant support

Sleep and Swim Tracking

Body temperature, Afib support in Fitbit Sense

Cons:

Limited notification interactions

Buy Fitbit Sense: $299.95 (₹30,900)

Buy Fitbit Versa 3: $228.95 (₹17,699)

4. Oppo Watch (46mm)

If you are looking for the best smartwatch to buy in India, I would highly recommend getting the Oppo Watch. It runs Wear OS and is powered by Snapdragon 3100 SoC, which is 3 years old, but surprisingly offers more than two days of battery life. I have been personally using this watch for the past 3-4 months, and I can vouch for its battery life.

The good thing is that Oppo has now brought a lot of watch faces which was missing earlier. Coming to the Wear OS experience, I think it needs some polish. In my usage, I experienced that Google Assistant does not work at times. Another issue I have with this watch is that the speaker is not powerful enough. So if you plan to take calls on the smartwatch, then sorry to disappoint you, this smartwatch is not an ideal pick. To sum up, if you want a WearOS smartwatch in India, Oppo Watch is a great alternative to Fossil Gen 5.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

Google Assistant Support

Two-day battery life on the 46mm variant

AMOLED display

Built-in GPS

Water-resistant to 30 meters

Cons:

Mediocre battery life on the 41mm variant

WearOS needs improvement

Buy Oppo Watch (46mm): ₹19,990

5. OnePlus Watch

If you have been waiting for an affordable smartwatch in 2021 that brings both fitness and smart features, then OnePlus Watch is for you. OnePlus recently announced its smartwatch that thankfully does not run WearOS and offers 14 days of battery life. If you are wondering what OS it runs, it’s based on an RTOS (real-time operating system) system similar to the Fitbit Versa.

It comes with a stunning 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with touch screen controls. The best part about this smartwatch is how elegant it looks with its stainless steel case. With this smartwatch, you get all kinds of features like sleep tracking, built-in GPS, over 100 workout profiles, heart-rate monitoring, and a lot more. It also comes with the ability to track your blood oxygen level and is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

In terms of smart features, you can quick-reply to texts from WhatsApp and other messaging apps. You can also receive calls on your watch and play songs as the watch comes with a speaker, microphone, and 4GB of internal storage. Simply put, the OnePlus Watch is an excellent smartwatch, and you can’t go wrong at this price point.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

Affordable price tag

AMOLED screen

IP68 certification

Quick Reply Support

Receive calls

Many fitness tracking features

14-day battery life

4GB storage

Cons:

No app support

No voice assistant

AoD not supported at launch

Buy OnePlus Watch: $159 (₹14,999)

6. Amazfit GTS 2 / GTR 2 / T-Rex Pro

Amazfit has recently been making some of the best smartwatches, and they are continuing this effort in 2021 as well. We know that most of the Amazfit watches are fitness-centric, but they also offer smart features and a premium look.

Talking about GTS 2 and GTR 2, both are almost identical except for the looks. If you like a sporty watch with big dials, go with the Amazfit GTR 2 and if you love sleek watches like the Apple Watch, then pick the GTS 2. On both the smartwatches, you get an excellent AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, 3GB storage for music, all kinds of fitness tracking features, and a 7-day battery life. The best part is that now you can also measure your blood oxygen level with both these watches.

Besides that, you can now receive calls with GTS 2 and GTR 2 and can also talk to Alexa voice assistant to get things done on the fly. So if you want a stylish smartwatch in 2021 with fitness tracking features, call support, and voice assistance, then buy either Amazfit GTS 2 or GTR 2.

Finally, we have the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, a successor to last year’s T-Rex smartwatch. It’s a sporty watch meant for swimmers, trekkers, hikers, and all kinds of athletes. The T-Rex Pro has the same 1.3-inch AMOLED always-on display and can withstand harsh weather.

The watch supports four different satellite navigation systems, has a weather tracker, a compass, and a barometric altimeter. It’s also waterproof up to 10ATM and can resist water pressure up to 100m. The battery life is also stellar going up to 18 days on a single charge. All in all, all three Amazfit smartwatches are great for their price, and for users in India, Amazfit offers the most value for money.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

Stellar battery life

AMOLED display

Measure oxygen level

Ability to store music on-board

Plenty of fitness tracking activities

Notification and call support

Music control through Bluetooth

Cons:

Limited actionable notifications

No app support

Buy Amazfit GTS 2: $179.99 (₹12,999)

Buy Amazfit GTR 2: $179.99 (₹12,999)

Buy Amazfit T-Rex Pro: $179.99 (₹12,999)

7. Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve is Xiaomi’s first smartwatch in India, and it’s safe to say that the company is not trying to emulate its smartphone strategy on smartwatches. It does not come with all the bells and whistles but tries to do the basics well. You have got a beautiful 1.39-inch AMOLED display, water resistance up to 5ATM, multiple sports modes, always-on display support, and more. And just like Amazfit, Mi Watch Revolve also offers you long-lasting 14-day battery life.

What is unique about this watch is that it also offers fitness indicators like Stress, Sleep, Body energy level, which is generally not available on other smartwatches. On top of that, you can also measure your blood oxygen level, so that is great. To sum up, in a trendy design with lots of fitness features, the Mi Watch Revolve is one of the best and affordable smartwatches in 2021 that you can buy.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

Trendy design

Heart-rate sensor

Blood oxygen level

Stress indicator

Always-on display

14-day battery life

Cons:

No call support

No voice assistant

Buy Mi Watch Revolve: ₹9690

8. Fossil Gen 5

After the success of Fossil Sport, the company has brought the Fossil Gen 5 and refined it even more. Right off the bat, the smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor — the same as Fossil Sport — which is said to improve performance and battery life. However, as we have seen in our testing, the performance and battery life is still not up to the mark — at least not in the league of Apple and Samsung. Coming to the software, it runs Google’s latest Wear OS and offers features like Google Assistant, Google Pay, built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and more.

The Fossil Gen 5 features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display in a 44mm dial, and it is rated to last for up to 24 hours on a single charge. The watch also comes with Google Fit with which you can track health metrics like step count, calories burnt, etc. throughout the day. However, for me, the best addition to Gen 5 is the speaker which was missing on Fossil Sport. So now, you can make and receive calls, talk to Google Assistant via voice, and more. You can even install and play games on it. So if you are looking for the best smartwatch to accompany your Android smartphone then you can consider the Fossil Gen 5.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

Updated Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor

Multiple color options

Beautiful display

GPS, NFC, and heart rate tracking

3 ATM water resistance

NFC for Google Pay

Cons:

Battery life and performance is not the best

Buy Fossil Gen 5: $199 (₹22,995)

9. Garmin Venu

If you are on the lookout for a smartwatch that can keep you on top of your fitness game, then Garmin Venu is the way to go. It’s a bit pricier but offers many fitness tracking features that no other smartwatch brings to the table. The smartwatch supports GPS, Blood oxygen level, health monitoring sensors, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, Barometric altimeter, Compass, Accelerometer, and more. The watch also has a ton of gym activity profiles like Strength, Cardio, and Elliptical Training, Stair Stepping, and more.

On top of that, the battery life is pretty good, and it lasts for almost 5 days on a single charge. It also supports music streaming apps like Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music, a must-have feature for music lovers. As the Garmin smartwatch is mainly for fitness users, the company has brought in something called the Garmin Coach. It’s an assistant which helps you while training and sports activities and will come in handy for athletes or marathon runners. As for the watch, it’s available in two sizes: 40mm and 45mm, so you have multiple options at your disposal.

On the software side, the watch runs its custom software and does a great job at it. To conclude, Garmin Venu is a durable fitness tracker that also has some helpful smartwatch features.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

5-day battery life

Fitness-centric watch

Measure blood oxygen level

Support for Spotify, Amazon Music

A wide selection of activity profiles

Design suitable for users with an active lifestyle

Cons:

Slightly expensive

No LTE variant

Buy Garmin Venu: $279 (₹32,990)

10. Huawei Watch GT 2

Huawei announced its flagship smartwatch, the GT 2 in 2019 and it’s still one of the best Android smartwatch available in the UK and India. It comes with many top-of-the-line features for fitness tracking and smartphone management. But let’s start with hardware first. The GT 2 is powered by the Kirin A1 chipset which is developed by Huawei itself. Huawei claims that it offers a range of fitness tracking features without consuming a lot of power. In fact, the battery life is supposed to last for 2 weeks which is just crazy. Other than that, the Huawei Watch GT 2 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen in 42mm and 46mm dials.

And let me tell you there is a speaker as well so that is great for calling, but you don’t get an LTE variant. Basically, the watch will use Bluetooth to make and receive calls. The prime feature of Huawei Watch GT 2 is that you have access to 15 workout modes and it claims to track all your activities accurately. Not to mention, there is a built-in GPS and heart-rate sensor as well. Simply put, if you want a smartwatch for fitness tracking then I would highly recommend the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Pros:

Crazy battery life

15 workout modes

Best for fitness tracking

Built-in microphone and speaker

Cons:

Lacks NFC

Buy Huawei Watch GT 2: $168.97 (₹19,500)

Best Smartwatches You Should Consider Buying in 2021

Well, that ends our list of best smartwatches you can buy in 2021. Of course, more smartwatches with better internals and features will be made available throughout the year, but these are worth considering right now. We’ll be updating the list as and when we come across something new and powerful, so be sure to keep an eye on this list. In case we have missed out on any good smartwatches, do let us know in the comment below, and we will include it in the list.