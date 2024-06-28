Nothing Confirms Dimensity 7300 For CMF Phone 1

The upcoming CMF Phone 1 is making rounds on the internet for its unique design language. While most of the specifications of the phone are still under wraps, it turns out most of the rumors that strongly pointed toward the phone featuring Dimensity 7300 SoC were indeed true.

CMF by Nothing has announced that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the Dimensity 7300 SoC. For those unaware, it’s an eight-core SoC with four performance cores and four efficiency cores. The SoC is based on TSMC’s 4nm process. CMF Phone 1 will boast the new powerhouse @MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. Know more about it ⬇️ https://t.co/koEdQgJJ7z— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 28, 2024

And for those wondering how Dimensity 7300 fares versus Dimensity 7200 Pro in the Nothing Phone (2a), the latter has 2 x Cortex-A715 performance cores clocked at 2.8 GHz and 6 x Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2 GHz.

Dimensity 7300, on the other hand, brings two additional performance cores (Cortex-A78), albeit clocked slightly lower (2.5 GHz) than the 7200’s performance cores (Cortex-A715 at 2.8 GHz).

Now, it might be too soon to talk about 7300’s performance gains over 7200 since it features the older Cortex-A78 and A58 cores, but it’s rumored to be about 5% on paper.

GPU-wise, the 7300 is slightly better (Mali-G615 MP6) than the 7200’s Mali-G610 MP4. It has more execution units and is newer. 8/ The processor includes the modem for cellular connectivity, affecting speed and reliability. The Dimensity 7300 enables Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and dual 5G connectivity. 📶— Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 28, 2024

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis, in a Twitter thread, revealed that the CMF Phone 1 will feature 8GB RAM. He also revealed a few other aspects of the device such as Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and Dual 5G connectivity.

Besides, we also know from leaks and official Tweets that the CMF Phone 1 will have a Lanyard Dial and a replaceable back with a screw mechanism. CMF will also bundle a unique screwdriver cum SIM ejector in the box.

CMF Phone 1 is launching on July 8, alongside other products CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2.

What are your thoughts on the CMF Phone 1 featuring Dimensity 7300? Will it be the next best mid-range offering in the smartphone market? Let us know in the comments.