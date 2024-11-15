ChatGPT Can Now See Your Screen on macOS But There is a Catch

OpenAI has updated its ChatGPT desktop app for macOS and brought a new feature called “Work With Apps” in beta. It can read the content on your screen and helps you generate accurate answers by understanding the context. Keep in mind that it’s not a full-fledged screen-sharing feature with ChatGPT as promised earlier, but limited to coding apps right now.

The ChatGPT app on macOS can now see the content on compatible applications such as Xcode, TextEdit, iTerm, Terminal, VS Code, and other coding apps. To use it, open the compatible app and launch the ChatGPT app. You will see a “Work With Apps” button in the chat bar. Click on it and select the coding application.

You can now start prompting ChatGPT and ask contextual questions. You can also select lines in your code editor and ChatGPT will focus on those lines. To deliver this feature, ChatGPT uses macOS Accessibility API. You can enable or disable permission anytime you want.

The feature is currently available to ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, and Education users. It’s not clear when it will arrive on the Windows version of ChatGPT. Apart from that, make sure to update the ChatGPT app on macOS to version 1.2024.310 or later.

Bear in mind that your interactions with ChatGPT while working with coding apps may be used to train AI models. If you are not comfortable with it, you can disable mode training on ChatGPT. So are you excited about the real-time ChatGPT coding companion or do you still prefer Cursor or other AI coding editors? Let us know in the comments below.