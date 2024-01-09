CES 2024: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16 Come with New Design and OLED Displays!

Asus has unveiled the brand-new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptop lineup at CES 2024. The design is completely refreshed. It looks quite unrecognizable if you compare it to the previous-gen design, which uniquely had an array of Anime Matrix LEDs at the display lid.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 and G14: New Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen 8000 CPUs

The ROG Zephyrus G16 is coming with Intel Core Ultra processors that range from Core Ultra 9 185H to Core Ultra 7 155H. Intel’s NPU chip will accelerate AI on the latest Zephyrus G16 laptop.

On the other hand, the new 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has been launched with AMD’s Ryzen 9 8945HS processor. This boasts an ‘XDNA 16 TOPs’ neural processor. AMD’s Ryzen AI also came to new desktop Ryzen 8000G processors unveiled at CES 2024.

Speaking of graphics, both the Asus Zephyrus G16 & G14 feature Nvidia RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs. The larger G16 can get up to RTX 4090, while the smaller G14 can get up to RTX 4070.

When it comes to the design, the new Zephyrus G14 & G16 boast an extremely clean-looking build made out of CNC aluminum. The result looks sleek and incredibly minimal. At the display lid, ROG Zephyrus G14 features a diagonal line that is etched and has LEDs inside, which beautifully light up. Asus calls this ‘Slash Lightning,’ and it is configurable in Armoury Crate software.

The ROG Zephyrus G14/G16 both also have lower overall weight compared to the previous generation, at 1.5kg for the G14 and 1.85kg for the G16. The Zephyrus G14 has a 73 WHr battery, while the larger Zephyrus G16 features 90 WHr.

Both laptops should have good battery life as far as gaming laptops are concerned. For audio, these ROG Zephyrus G16 and G14 laptops have six-speaker setups, with a 4-speaker “dual force woofer” audio system paired with 2 tweeters.

Beautiful Displays with OLED Care Features

Another major overhaul coming to the new G14/16 lineup is that they now come with gorgeous OLED displays! These will also have GSync support. These OLED displays have a 3K resolution (2880×1880) on the Zephyrus G16 and a 2.5K resolution (2560×1600) on the Zephyrus G14.

The Zephyrus G16 comes with up to 240Hz refresh rate with the OLED panel, but the ROG Zephyrus G14’s OLED display refresh rate is 120Hz. These displays also have a 16:10 aspect ratio and support VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

Asus will also have variants with IPS displays on the Zephyrus G16, also featuring a 240Hz refresh rate. To care for OLED displays, Asus will also provide OLED care features in its Armoury Crate app. There are features such as Pixel Refresh (a special screensaver) and Windows Taskbar Transparency to prevent OLED burn-in.

The pricing and availability details will be revealed later when the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 launch in February 2024. Besides the latest AMD Ryzen 8000 and Intel Core Ultra CPUs, the new Zephyrus G14 & G16 come with a MUX switch, which lets the user easily define which GPU should be used.

What are your thoughts on the new Asus Zephyrus G14 & G16 laptops? Let us know in the comments below.