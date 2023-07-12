Carl Pei’s Nothing Is Far Away From Making A Foldable Phone; Report

Yesterday, Nothing launched the much-hyped Phone (2) smartphone with Nothing OS 2.0. With its iconic semi-transparent design, Glyph interface, Dot Matrix font, Bespoke icons, and much more the company has set itself a class apart. With that being said, fans are eager to know if the brand is focused on a foldable future as well. Keep reading to know what the brand has to comment on that.

Nothing Foldables Is Nowhere Near The Horizon

Carl Pei, the co-founder and CEO of Nothing revealed in an exclusive interview with India Today that the London-based consumer tech giant is not planning to foray into the foldable space anytime soon. According to him, foldable smartphones fall under a niche product segment that has been needlessly created in an effort to do something different. He feels that these are forced innovations.

Carl Pei said, “I don’t think consumers walk around saying, ‘Hey, I wish my phone could fold.’ I think it’s an innovation that the manufacturers are pushing onto the consumer.” On an optimistic note, Pei is glad that various manufacturers like Motorola, Samsung, Oppo, and even Google are constantly creating foldable devices and building on them. However, he further added that in the end, all the foldable smartphones are close to a saturation point.

To put his point through. he further commented, “If you don’t see the logo anymore, you hide the logo on the foldables, I don’t think a consumer can really tell them apart.“ Watch the biggest interview of 2023: Carl Pei exclusive #TechToday #ITLivestream @aayush_a6 | @getpeid

https://t.co/lHvTqM8x5r — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 8, 2023

Nonetheless, we still have the Nothing Phone (2) to focus on. The device has launched in grey and white color options with a semi-transparent back and a re-designed Glyph Interface with a lot of cool tricks up its sleeve. It sports a 6.7-inch flexible LTPO-based OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN1 sensor. The device houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 with customization features. The Phone (2) starts at Rs 44,999 and will be available, starting July 22.

All in all, while we might not see a Nothing foldable device anytime soon but we never know what the future holds! So, what do you think of Carl Pei’s stance on foldables? Will you like to see a Nothing foldable device? Do comment down your thoughts below.

Featured Image Courtesy: 3DPCat/BitJewel aka Brandon Paul