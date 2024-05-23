Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Announced, Official Reveal in June

After quite some wait for an announcement on Call of Duty, it seems like time. Activision finally has announced the title for their upcoming Call of Duty game, naming it “Black Ops 6.”

In the latest X post on the official Call of Duty account, the developers mention it “A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins.” Further continuing the post, Activision finally announces the name of the next Call of Duty title by writing “Call of Duty: BlackOps6”. A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins. Call of Duty: #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/db3lPR0ibI— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 23, 2024

This comes right after Activision teased the fans with a bunch of cryptic teasers. We already know that Xbox will host a showcase soon on June 9th, 2024. Immediately after that, the Call of Duty announcement is certain now that Black Ops 6 is officially announced.

Earlier we had some rumors that the next call of duty would be based on the Gulf War. We also got reports that it will be a Black Ops sequel. However, it was called a Black Ops 2 sequel as per reports. The last Black Ops game in the Call of Duty franchise was the Cold War.

This story is developing…