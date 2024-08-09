Black Ops 6 Zombies Gameplay Reveals New Enemy Types and Return of a Classic Weapon

Just a few days ago, Call of Duty fans got treated to a cinematic look at the new Black Ops zombies map, Terminus. Today, a new trailer was released, which provides a closer look at the round-based zombies experience as well as some new and returning gameplay. There is a lot to unpack here, so let’s check out all that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies trailer reveals to us.

The two-minute trailer picks right up after the cinematic intro we covered recently, which marked the return of a familiar character, Edward Richtofen. It shows the new crew, consisting of Grigori Weaver, Dr. Grey, Major Carver, and Maya, mowing down hordes of zombies with some new tools and traps at their disposal.

The map looks like a mix between Mob of the Dead and Zetsubo No Shima from Blac Ops 3. It features new traps, wonder weapons, perks, and field abilities that can turn you into the Mangler. We also see the return of fan favorites like the Gobblegum machine, PhD Slider perk, and Monkey Bombs.

The iconic Jet Gun also makes a surprising appearance in Black Ops 6 Zombies after Black Ops 2. Hopefully, it doesn’t break after a few uses this time around.

Image Courtesy: Call Of Duty

There’s a lot of enemy variety here as well. There are regular zombies, new foes that transform into giant spiders, a tentacle monster at the beach, and parasites straight from Shadows of Evil. The star of the show is a new mini-boss made up of several zombies. It looks similar to the Rat King from The Last of Us Part 2.

Image Courtesy: Call Of Duty

We haven’t explored the other map Liberty Falls set in West Virginia. Suffice it to say that this will be a great year if you are a zombie fan like me. Treyarch has had plenty of time to cook, and they’re just showing off with this latest trailer. We’ll have to wait till September 6 for the open beta. It will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What are your thoughts after watching this trailer? Are you excited about the return to the form of round-based zombies? Is there something else we didn’t notice? Let us know in the comments.