COD Black Ops 6 Zombies Marks the Return of Edward Richtofen

As the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 nears, we have been treated to a new trailer for the game’s zombie mode. The trailer provides a close look at what Treyarch has in store for the next installment of the Dark Aether storyline. The trailer shows that the new Black Ops 6 Zombies game will take place immediately after the events of Cold War Zombies and confirms the return of Dr. Edward Richtofen in a significant way.

Just to recap, the Requiem staff was captured after the events of the Forsaken Zombies map. Later, we find out that it was all part of the Director’s plan who was revealed to be none other than Edward Richtofen. We also saw William Peck looking for “some old friends” six years after Cold War Zombies ended.

Coming back to today, the trailer starts with Grigori Weaver, Major Carver, Doctor Grey, Raptor-1, and Doctor Strauss, all locked up in a prison on Terminus Island. They are all broken out by a new character called Maya. She is working with none other than William Peck.

Peck explains the reason for rescuing them was to find and kill Edward Richtofen who stole his life’s work. They all agree to join forces and rescue Maya’s brother as a part of a deal between her and Peck. During this exchange, we hear an announcement, “Warning! Dimensional breach in progress” accompanied by zombie screams. The trailer ends with the group splitting up to fight the undead and find Richtofen’s coordinates.

What is Richtofen’s Grand Scheme? How Could He Play Into Black Ops 6 Zombies Storyline

It looks like Edward Richtofen will be playing the big bad this time around. He seems to be in cahoots with the Russians and the Omega group while working as the Director of the CIA. This could mean he was the mastermind behind the events of Cold War Zombies. He has already successfully trapped Samantha Maxis and the Forsaken entity as a part of Project Janus.

Image Courtesy: Call Of Duty: Cold War

We still have no clue about Project Janus, but since Janus refers to a Roman God of doorways and new beginnings, we do suspect that he might likely try to reopen the gates of Dark Aether or even Agartha for his nefarious purposes. Honestly, I would like to see him back in the role of an evil mastermind like we did back in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops.

What are your theories after watching the new Zombies trailer? Do you think Richtofen will be the main antagonist or is he working to prevent something worse? Are you excited for the Black Ops 6 Zombies season after this teaser? Share your thoughts in the comments below.