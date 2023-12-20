Call of Duty 2025 to Be a Futuristic Black Ops 2 Sequel; Insider Gaming Reports

It is always an eyebrow-raising situation whenever we see a Call of Duty rumor on the internet. While we all were disappointed with Sledgehammer’s warzone-skinned version of Modern Warfare 3, everyone has been waiting to see what Activision will do next. That wait might be over, as Insider Gaming reports that Call of Duty 2025 will be a sequel to the classic Black Ops 2 set with a futuristic twist to it.

According to Insider Gaming, Call of Duty 2025 is being developed under the codename ‘Saturn‘ and will actually be set in 2030. This is five years after COD Black Ops 2. As such, in the story, we can expect a return of a few fan-favorite characters like Mason and Woods. It is still unclear how the game will pick up from the Black Ops 2 story, as we already saw some of our Black Ops protagonists in the Call of Duty: Cold War storyline.

As it is reported to be set around the Gulf War, we will have to find out if we see a few more nostalgic cameos making a return. For now, we will wait for the detailed plot and hope it gives us the gut-wrenching Black Ops storyline we have come to know and love.

Apart from being a futuristic game and throwing in nostalgia, there will be a classic ‘pick 10’ create-a-class, the gunfight game mode, and a round-based zombies game mode.

However, it is rumored that the game will also improve on the movement system and get an overhaul on that knowing it is just in the early stages of its development. Currently, the game is being made “completely new,” and there might not be a carry-forward system for guns, skins, and other cosmetics from old Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty 2025 Maps Leaked

To be noted, the last futuristic setting Call of Duty games had was in the 2018 Black Ops 4, which was pretty disappointing. Earlier this year, a Twitter account by the name of @el_bobberto shared some rumored map list leaks on the Call of Duty sequel for 2025. As noticed in the leaks, we found a lot of old Black Ops maps to be returning, such as Standoff and Aftermath. This is very likely to change within the next 2 years, but COD 2025 seems to be like MWIII but for Treyarch's 2024 title, featuring BO2 multiplayer map remasters. pic.twitter.com/kvW3VcpTOz— jobseeker network uk (@el_bobberto) September 10, 2023

Despite being a bad game overall and made within 16 months, as we covered in our Modern Warfare 3 review, the game still sold almost 30 million units. So, on these statistics, we will not be wrong if we assume Activision will make nostalgia the selling point again.

To me, releasing a Call of Duty game after more than one and a half years sounds like fresh air. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below on how you see it.