Microsoft’s Build 2020 developer conference took place in an all online format this year. At the event, the company showed off a lot of stuff, including new features coming to Edge. What’s more, the best part is that there is something for everyone here — casual users and developers alike.

For starters, Edge is getting a Pinterest integration. This is similar to Edge’s collections feature which I love using. However, Microsoft is making this integration even more powerful. According to the company, users will now see Pinterest-powered suggestions at the end of their collections. Microsoft says that clicking on these will take users to Pinterest board of similar collections. This way, the company says, users will be able to add relevant pins to their collections easily.

Moreover, Edge collections is getting an integration with OneNote as well. With this, users will be able to send items to OneNote straight away.

The feature that I am very excited about is Sidebar Search. With this, you will be able to search for things without leaving the page you’re on. That’s something I definitely want to use. What’s even better is that this sidebar will remain persistent across tabs.

Lastly, Edge is also bringing in automatic profile switching. This is another thing useful for people like me who. By that I mean people who use their personal and work accounts on the same machine. For those of you that don’t know, I prefer using Edge over Chrome. Right now, I rely on using Chrome for my personal accounts and Edge for work. However, automatic profile switching will automatically switch to your work profile when it detects a link that needs your work account to log in. That’s pretty nifty.

There’s a lot more that the Redmond giant has announced at Build 2020 so check back for more information soon.