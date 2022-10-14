Ambrane Wise EON Pro Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Indian wearable brand Ambrane has unveiled a new affordable smartwatch called the Wise Eon Pro. This watch has its USP in the form of Bluetooth Calling, a feature that can safely be considered a trending one for smartwatches. It is another variant of the Wise EON smartwatch. Have a look at the details.

Ambrane Wise EON Pro: Specs and Features

The Ambrane Wise EON gets a square dial and a lightweight design. It has a 1.85-inch display with a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels and 550 nits of brightness. There’s scratch-resistant 2.5D glass and support for 100+ watch faces.

The watch supports health features like a 24×7 heart rate sensor with a high heart rate alert, a SpO2 sensor, and a blood pressure monitor. It also gets the option to track sleep, menstruation cycle, and breath training. There are 100 sports modes to keep track of physical activities.

The Wise EON Pro comes with an inbuilt speaker and mic for Bluetooth Calling. The option to access the dial pad and contact syncing are also included. The smartwatch is backed by a 280mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Features like sedentary alerts, smart notifications, smart music/camera controls, weather, alarm, timer, flashlight, DND mode, and Find Phone options are available. The Ambrane Wise EON Pro gets 3 inbuilt games, an IP68 rating for water resistance, and support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Price and Availability

The Ambrane Wise EON Pro is priced at Rs 1,799 and is now available via the company’s website. It is also up for grabs via Flipkart. The watch competes with the likes of the boAt Xtend Talk, the Noise Icon 2, and more options in India.

It comes in Black, Fern Green, Blue, and Wine Red colors.