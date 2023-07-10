boAt Wave Fury Smartwatch Introduced at Under Rs 1,500

boAt has introduced a new smartwatch to its Wave series called the Wave Fury in India. This latest affordable smartwatch brings several trending features like Bluetooth Calling, an HD display, and a stylish design at under Rs 1,500, making for a compelling case. Here are the details to know.

boAt Wave Fury: Specs and Features

The Wave Fury comes with both silicon and metallic strap options and features a sleek design with a dual-layer metal coating. You also get a functional crown to access the activities, menu, and more options. It has a 1.83-inch HD display with support for 550 nits of brightness.

There’s support for single-chip-based Bluetooth Calling enabled via a built-in microphone and speaker. You can access the dial pad and even save up to 10 phone numbers on the watch, dismissing the need for using your smartphone again and again.

The Wave Fury smartwatch provides access to a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker, along with more than 50 sports modes to track activities like walking, running, and much more. It can last up to 7 days in normal mode and up to 30 days on standby.

You can also look for weather updates and directions, and even get sedentary reminders. Plus, there’s access to smart notifications, the Find My Phone feature, camera/music controls, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, and more. The smartwatch is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance and comes with inbuilt voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri, depending upon the smartphone being used.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Fury is priced at Rs 1,299 and competes with options like the Urban Nexus M, the NoiseFit Fuse Plus and the Twist Pro, and more options.

It can be bought via Flipkart (listing price is Rs 1,399, though), and the company’s website in Active Black, Cyan Blue, Metallic Black, Cherry Blossom, or Teal Green color variants.

Buy boAt Wave Fury via Flipkart