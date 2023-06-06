Urban Nexus M Smartwatch Launched In India For Rs 1,599

Urban has introduced its latest smartwatch in India, the Nexus M. The device is targeted at the budget wearables segment and includes some competitive features like Bluetooth Calling, a 2-inch screen display (biggest to date), and more. Find out more details below.

Urban Nexus M: Specs and Features

The Nexus M smartwatch comes in a plastic square dial design with color-matched silicon straps. The dial houses a massive 2-inch bright HD display with support for 150+ cloud-based watch faces.

It offers features like Bluetooth Calling with the help of noise-isolating mics and speakers to receive calls on the go. There’s an option to access the dial pad and address book. The smartwatch comes with inbuilt games, and there is also support for AI voice assistants.

The smartwatch bundles the Urban Health Suite with 24/7 health monitoring. It can track your heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels.

There are over 120 sports modes to track activities like cycling, running, walking, and more. You can also record the calories burnt and the steps taken. Additionally, the Nexus M smartwatch provides you with sedentary reminders.

Price and Availability

The Urban Nexus M smartwatch has an introductory price of Rs 1,599. It will be available from June 9 exclusively via Amazon.

You can grab the Nexus M smartwatch in Black, Blue, Pink, and Green color options.