NoiseFit Fuse Plus and Twist Pro Smartwatches Make Their Entry In India

Homegrown brand Noise has yet again launched two new smartwatches in India. The smartwatches dubbed NoiseFit Fuse Plus and NoiseFit Twist Pro come with a round dial AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, and many more features. Check out the price, specifications, and more details below.

NoiseFit Fuse Plus: Specs and Features

The NoiseFit Fuse Plus stands out from the plethora of smartwatches in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment with its classic round metallic chassis and 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display with 550 nits of brightness. You get the Always On Display (AOD) functionality and 100+ cloud-based watch face options with the smartwatch. The display panel is protected by a metallic mid-frame, which also houses a functional rotating crown.

With the Fuse Plus, you can get up to 7 days of running time, thanks to a 300mAh battery that can fully charge in 2 hours. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.3 support along with a digital microphone and speaker array enables calling functionality for the smartwatch. You get calling features like access to a full-sized keypad, call logs, the ability to save up to 10 contacts, and much more. This is also made possible by Noise’s proprietary Tru Sync feature.

The Fuse Plus can transform into your perfect fitness partner, thanks to the proprietary Noise Health Suite. It comes with a 24/7 heart rate sensor, an SPO2 sensor, and a Female cycle tracker. The watch also supports 60+ sports modes. There’s an option to track the steps, calories, and distance.

It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. Additionally, the smartwatch comes in Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Cobalt Blue, Silver Grey, or Deep Wine silicon straps.

NoiseFit Twist Pro: Specs and Features

The NoiseFit Twist Pro sports a 1.4-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 240×240. It also has a metal chassis with a functional crown and supports features like the Always On Display (AOD) functionality and 100+ cloud-based watch face options.

The Twist Pro smartwatch can push up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and can be fully charged in 2 hours. The smartwatch supports wireless calling functionality thanks to Bluetooth version 5.3 and Noise’s proprietary Tru Sync feature. There are calling features like access to a full-sized keypad, call logs, and much more.

The Twist Pro is equipped with Noise’s Health Suite that offers up to 120 sports and health sensors like a 24/7 heart rate sensor, an Accelerometer, an SPO2 sensor, and a Female cycle tracker. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. You can get the smartwatch in Classic Black, Classic Brown, and Classic Blue leather strap options. It is also available in Black and Blue silicon strap options.

Price and Availability

Both the NoiseFit Fuse Plus and the NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatches have been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,199. The Fuse Plus will be available from today via Flipkart while the Twist Pro smartwatch will be available from Amazon (starting July 8).

Featured Image: NoiseFit Fuse Plus