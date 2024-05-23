Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Gets a Cryptic Website Teaser

Gamers everywhere have been waiting for their yearly dose of Call of Duty, which is scheduled to be announced next month in the Xbox Showcase. However, it seems like we have been beaten to the punch, as Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has its first official teaser!

First noticed by CharlieIntel, the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 teaser is in the form of a new website that went live last night. Aptly titled The Truth Lies, the website greets players with an old-school TV all set with virtual buttons. Players can browse through a selection of channels playing certain videos. BREAKING: The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 teaser is here 👀



New website found: https://t.co/8B9C5QIKur pic.twitter.com/JcW4mhTHDh— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 22, 2024

The first video shows three people hiking and defacing Mount Rushmore by putting large blindfolds around the Founding Father’s carvings. The four blindfolds complete the words “The Truth Lies” with an emblem. The video has a lot of Call of Duty energy.

The second channel shows a person sticking the same namesake posters on walls and driving away. Accompanying the text is an image of the Founding Fathers’ statue, eyes covered with white paint, mimicking the actions from the first video.

While the rest of the channels only have static, the sixth and final channel shows multiple monuments worldwide that have already been vandalized. Interestingly, the emblem showcased in these videos has the same symbol teased in the Call of Duty Direct poster. Considering this and the last channel’s number, gamers worldwide are confident that Call of Duty Ops 6 is coming.

Insider Billbil-kun also leaked a blurred image of a person sitting in a position older Call of Duty: Black Ops cover art had. This means the next game is indeed Black Ops 6 by Treyarch. At this point, Activision has a tradition of rotating games between Infinity Ward/Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch. It now seems that tradition continues. 🔒 REDACTED 🔒



Call of Duty $S7&5°+/45%86 pic.twitter.com/02AACE67Io— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 22, 2024

