Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault Edition and Cross-Gen Support Possibly Leaked

The gaming industry seems to be dealing with problem after problem. Besides all the video game layoffs in 2024, a huge issue right now seems to be the constant leaks. It seems Activision is now a victim of them. Ahead of the official Xbox Games Showcase in June, data miners might have leaked various Call of Duty Black Ops 6 editions and cross-gen support details.

The leak comes from various social media accounts that claim to have uncovered the files from today’s release of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4. The leaks confirm a Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault edition, Standard edition, and Cross-gen bundle. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6@NerosCinema @charlieINTEL @ModernWarzone @BobNetworkUK @WarzoneQG @ForwardLeaks @PrestigeIsKey pic.twitter.com/ZIcmYgmuOm— Earthbound (@Earthbound_Fan) May 29, 2024

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Items Leaked

Black Ops 6 was formerly rumored to have been developing for almost four years. When Activision announced the game, it was a matter of speculation. It was also rumored that the game had been in testing for almost two years. The data miners have also shared the Black Ops 6 Vault edition in detail, which includes new characters and cosmetics. Black Ops 6 Vault Edition



Gobblegums are returning pic.twitter.com/e2Zi79TJND— bob. (@BobNetworkUK) May 29, 2024

Data miners say these details come from the latest update the Call of Duty HQ got for the latest Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (review) updates. Cross-gen support seems to be more prominent with these leaks. With that, we can soon see Black Ops 6 for PS4, Xbox One, and current-gen consoles.

Are you excited for the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 gameplay reveal this June 9?