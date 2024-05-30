Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault Edition and Cross-Gen Support Possibly Leaked

- Call of Duty Black Ops 6 announcement and gameplay reveal are almost around the corner.
- Leaks suggest all editions of Black Ops 6 have been revealed: Vault edition, Standard edition, and Cross-gen bundle.
- A cross-gen bundle points to Black Ops 6 releasing on last-gen (PS4, Xbox One) and current-gen consoles.
The gaming industry seems to be dealing with problem after problem. Besides all the video game layoffs in 2024, a huge issue right now seems to be the constant leaks. It seems Activision is now a victim of them. Ahead of the official Xbox Games Showcase in June, data miners might have leaked various Call of Duty Black Ops 6 editions and cross-gen support details.
The leak comes from various social media accounts that claim to have uncovered the files from today’s release of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4. The leaks confirm a Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault edition, Standard edition, and Cross-gen bundle.
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Items Leaked
Black Ops 6 was formerly rumored to have been developing for almost four years. When Activision announced the game, it was a matter of speculation. It was also rumored that the game had been in testing for almost two years. The data miners have also shared the Black Ops 6 Vault edition in detail, which includes new characters and cosmetics.
Data miners say these details come from the latest update the Call of Duty HQ got for the latest Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (review) updates. Cross-gen support seems to be more prominent with these leaks. With that, we can soon see Black Ops 6 for PS4, Xbox One, and current-gen consoles.
Are you excited for the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 gameplay reveal this June 9? Tell us what you want to see in the new Call of Duty game in the comments below.