The iPhone 11 Pro Max is Apple’s top offering this year and it does come with lots of extra goodies. For instance, it’s IP68 certified which means the device can survive up to 30 minutes of underwater pressure within 4m of depth. That is amazing, right? But, if you live in a water prone environment then the airtight adhesive can wear off earlier than expected. Also, if you are going for swimming or kayaking, you want something that can offer you a longer period of water resistance. Finally, since Apple doesn’t provide any water damage warranty, it’s always good to be cautious. So, in this article, we bring you the 10 best waterproof cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max which offer excellent protection from water damage. Now without further ado, let’s begin.

Best Waterproof Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here, we have selected the 10 best waterproof cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max keeping many key points in mind. You can be assured that you will find cases which are of excellent quality and offer reliable underwater protection. Now having said that, let’s go through the list.

1. Oterkin

Oterkin is among the best waterproof cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max because it offers reliable protection for various environments and a longer period of water resistance. It can survive underwater pressure up to 1 hour– 30 minutes more than what 11 Pro Max offers out of the box. Apart from that, Oterkin case is perfect for underwater activities like shooting videos or taking photos. Since the case is also sand and dustproof, you can enjoy the beaches without worrying about any damage. Talking about the quality, it has got a tight body with shock absorption capability and also supports wireless charging. All in all, if you want the best waterproof case, just go with Oterkin.

Buy from Amazon: $22.99

2. AJIA

Ajia is a well-known accessory maker for iPhones and they have brought an excellent waterproof case for iPhone 11 Pro Max. It’s a fully sealed case covering the device from all corners and offers superior protection from both water damage and drops. In terms of water resistance, it’s IP68 rated so you can expect 30 minutes of underwater activity within 4 meters of depth. Further, the case comes with an in-built screen protector which can significantly shield the display from any cracks or serious damage. Also, the Ajia case does not affect call quality or Face ID despite its heavy shield from all sides. To sum up, if Oterkin does not cut for you, you can go with Ajia case.

Buy from Amazon: $18.99

3. Garcoo

Garcoo is yet another waterproof case for iPhone 11 Pro Max which offers solid protection and enhances waterproofing on the device. It’s an IP68 certified case so you can be assured that you will get reliable protection from any sort of water damage. Garcoo case is capable of withstanding 30 minutes of underwater activities in depth of more than 2m which is quite good. Other than that, the case is a bit bulky, but it does offer 360-degree protection against both drops and scratches. Not to mention, the case is compatible with wireless charging. Simply put, if you want a sturdy waterproof case which you can count on then Garcoo is definitely a good choice.

Buy from Amazon: $16.99

4. KUMEDA

If you don’t mind the extra bulk, let me point you to Kumeda case. It’s a perfect waterproof case for iPhone 11 Pro Max with IP68 waterproof certification and all-around protection. It can easily withstand underwater sports and activities up to 30 minutes within 2m of depth. In addition, Kumeda case comes with a built-in screen protector which acts as a great shield against scratches and heavy drops. The best part about this case is that you get all the iPhone features without sacrificing protection. It supports wireless charging, Face ID works without any issues and call quality remains superb. To sum up, Kumeda case is a perfect pick for your iPhone 11 Pro Max both underwater and outdoors.

Buy from Amazon: $20.99

5. Red2Fire

Red2Fire is easily one of the best heavy-duty cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max. In addition, it’s waterproof and can also withstand harsh environments like industrial plants and construction sites. The case is made in such a way that it can survive any kind of surrounding. Talking specifically about the water resistance, Red2Fire case can survive underwater pressure up to 30 minutes within 2 meters of depth. Additionally, the case is equipped with a screen guard which prevents scuffs or any kind of damage to the screen. Also, Red2Fire is compatible with wireless charging so that is great. All in all, if you want a waterproof case for iPhone 11 Pro Max which can also be helpful in other harsh environments then Red2Fire is a solid choice.

Buy from Amazon: $13.99

6. Snowfox

Snowfox is another waterproof case for iPhone 11 Pro Max which is quite solid and offers military-grade protection. Unlike IP68 certification on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it comes with IPX8 certification which makes it much more resilient to water pressure at deeper levels. It can withstand up to 2 hours of underwater pressure below 3m of maximum depth which is absolutely great. You can swim, take photos, do kayaking and more. Moreover, the case comes with a screen protector so you are well protected from drops and scratches as well. Further, the case is compatible with wireless charging so that is great. Simply put, if you want a case which can withstand a longer period of underwater pressure then Snowfox is a solid choice.

Buy from Amazon: $15.99

7. Temdan

Temdan creates some of the best cases for iPhones and they have brought a separate waterproof case for iPhone 11 Pro Max which can survive splashes and underwater activities for a longer time. It can resist water pressure up to 1 hour which is 30 minutes more than what 11 Pro Max offers, but only under 2 meters of depth. So, if you want a case which you can rely on while swimming or diving then Temdan is a perfect pick. Other than that, it’s shockproof and has in-built screen guard for protection against heavy drops. The best part about Temdan is that it’s transparent so you can show off the midnight green color of your iPhone 11 Pro Max. To conclude, if you are looking for an all-around waterproof case, Temdan can be a great alternative.

Buy from Amazon: $16.99

8. SPIDERCASE

Spidercase offers a heavy-duty case for iPhone 11 Pro Max which is also waterproof and comes with full-body protection. First of all, it’s IP68 rated which can resist water pressure up to 30 minutes under 3 meters of depth and that is pretty good. You can reliably use this case for submersible activities like diving, swimming, and underwater photography. Besides, the case comes with a full sealing design providing 360-degree protection to the iPhone. The raised lips around the display shield the screen from any kind of damage. Apart from that, the case is compatible with wireless charging. Coming to the fore, Spidercase is a decent waterproof case for iPhone 11 Pro Max and you can surely give it a shot.

Buy from Amazon: $17.99

9. Cozycase

Cozycase is one of the best looking waterproof cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max in this list. It is made of hard TPU material which can be heavy but offers rigid protection to the device. In terms of water resistance, the case is rated with IP68 certification which is pretty good. While Cozycase does not detail the time period and depth, you can be assured that it can withstand up to 30 minutes of underwater pressure below 2m given its IP rating. Other than that, the case has a dual protection layer for both display and camera. To sum up, go with Cozycase if you want a waterproof case in a better-looking body.

Buy from Amazon: $19.99

10. Joto Pouch

Joto pouch is unlike anything we have mentioned in this list. For starters, it’s not a case, but a waterproof pouch which can keep your iPhone underwater for a much longer period of time. Do not worry, the touch screen works perfectly well and you can also take videos or photos straight from the pouch. Since it’s IPX8 certified, you can go much deeper into the waters with your iPhone and take stunning photos. As for technical details, the pouch can resist underwater pressure well above 30 meters and that is simply amazing. Moreover, the pouch is also snow and dirtproof. It comes with a simple snap and lock access and a neck strap for convenient carrying. To conclude, if you are a professional swimmer or want a waterproof case for scuba diving then Joto pouch is a much better proposition for iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Buy from Amazon: $9.99

Note: While the above image shows an older iPhone, rest assured it’s compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max since it comes in a universal size.

Go Swimming with the Best Waterproof Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max

So that was our list of 10 best iPhone 11 Pro Max waterproof cases which offer an extended period of water resistance with all-around protection. If you live in a water prone environment then getting a waterproof case is the best thing you can do to protect your iPhone. We have mentioned different kinds of cases in this list so go ahead and pick one. I am sure you won’t be disappointed. Anyway, that is all from us. If you liked our selection, do comment down below and let us know.