6 Best iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protectors You Can Buy

Apple finally unveiled its new and upgraded iPhone 14 Pro series with a new pill-shaped notch design at the ‘Far Out’ hardware event in Cupertino. The company has removed the notch in favor of a dynamic island that brings some amazing UI interactions in tow. Also, the display on the iPhone 14 Pro has also been upgraded to support LTPO 2.0 tech and up to 2000 nits of brightness. Now, although Apple boasts about the Ceramic Shield protection on the iPhone 14 Pro, we always wish to go for additional protection to safeguard our $1000 purchase. So if you are looking for a tempered glass for your iPhone 14 Pro, you have come to the right place. We have listed the six best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro in this article. So let’s dive in.

Top iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protectors (2022)

We have catered to the needs of every kind of iPhone user in this article and included screen protectors with high durability, an anti-peep privacy shield, and affordable prices. You will find affordable 3-pack screen protectors under $10 and premium scratch resistance screen guards with auto-alignment installation kits here. So, check out the best screen guards for iPhone 14 Pro:

Note: We will update this list with new screen protector options once the iPhone 14 Pro goes on sale next week. So bookmark this page and return back for a wider selection.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector $15.99 Buy from Amazon Key Features 9H surface hardness

auto-alignment installation kit

precise cutouts and durable Sitting at the top of the list, we have this trusted screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro from Spigen. Coming in a pack of two, you have a tempered glass with 9H hardness to provide complete protection from edge to edge. Spigen mentions the screen protector is designed to cover and protect the Face ID and camera sensors. The tempered glass delivers full clarity and an oleophobic coating to safeguard against fingerprints. Moreover, you get an auto-alignment installation kit, which will enable you to apply the screen protector with ease. These are also fully compatible with every Spigen iPhone 14 Pro case. ESR Armorite Screen Protector $21.99 Buy from Amazon Key Features alignment frame & cleaning kit

durable (110lb impact resistance)

HD clarity; fingerprint resistance ESR is well-known among Apple enthusiasts for its affordable accessories and cases, but it also makes some good screen guards. If you are looking to buy a reliable scratch resistant and ultra clear screen protector for your iPhone 14 Pro, look no further than the ESR Armorite. It supports military grade screen protection with up to 110lb impact resistance. Moreover, for easy application, the company includes an alignment frame with the two screen protectors in the package. It ensures you get a bubble-free, dust-free tempered glass with HD clarity and no Face ID compatibility issues. Now, I know the cost of this screen protector pack is slightly on the higher side, but it’s black edges and precise fit should be worth the spending. iVoler Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 Pro $15.99 Buy from Amazon Key Features ultra-clear, anti-fingerprint

supports alignment frame

includes camera lens protector With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has not only changed the notch to a pill but also upgraded the cameras with bigger housings. So, if you wish to protect the display as well as the camera lenses on your new iPhone 14 Pro, pick up this 3+3 tempered glass pack from iVoler. You get 3 screen guards and 3 camera lens protectors in this package, which is amazing. The iVoler screen protector supports the standard features like precise cutouts for the pill and hole, scratch and smudge resistance, 99.99% clarity and touch sensitivity. You also an installation frame for easy application of this screen protector, which is only 0.3mm thick. As for the camera lens protectors, iVoler boasts that you will get complete coverage, flash cutout, and no picture quality issues. ESR iPhone 14 Pro Tempered Glass $13.99 Buy from Amazon Key Features includes alignment frame

up to 33lb impact resistance

HD clarity and bubble-free If you trust in ESR and are looking for cheaper screen protectors from the brand, we suggest you buy this one. This ESR screen protector for iPhone 14 Pro supports the same 9H hardness as the Armorite one, but does not offer the same impact resistance. It can protect your iPhone’s screen from scratches and impacts with up to 33 lb of force, while providing full-clarity and Face ID compatibility. Moreover, you also get an alignment frame, which should make it easier and bubble-free application of the ESR tempered glass. And like other screen guards, the oleophobic coating here is said to be top-notch and help you avoid fingerprints and smudges. This is one of the cheapest screen protectors for iPhone 14 on this list, especially for a pack of three, and should serve you good. Mr. Shield iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protector $8.95 Buy from Amazon Key Features Japan Glass with 9H Hardness

HD clarity; scratch resistance

high touch accuracy This is the most affordable screen protector pack for the iPhone 14 Pro on this list. For under $10, you get three screen protectors with 9H tempered glass, high scratch resistance, and an oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance. Mr. Shield promises 99.99% HD clarity and full-touch accuracy, offering application tools like a dust collector, alcohol pads, and a cleaning cloth in the package. While $10 seems reasonable for 3 screen guards, I’m not the biggest fan of the design here. You simply get a slab of glass protection with no black edges or cutouts for the earpiece or the pill-shaped cutout here. So, the fit could be a gamble here. WSKEN iPhone 14 Pro Privacy Screen Guard $25.99 Buy from Amazon Key Features 28-degree anti-peep support

10s hardness tempered glass

accurate alignment kit Though iPhone 14 Pro already boasts a myriad of privacy features, some users also like to safeguard their screens from peeping toms. This is where the WSKEN privacy screen protector for iPhone 14 Pro comes in the picture. It supports a 28-degree anti-peep feature, which makes the content on the screen visible only to the user directly in front of it. This means those next to you at work will not be able to read your personal chats. This tempered glass screen protector is only 0.33mm in thickness and supports 10s hardness. You also get an accurate alignment and installment kit in the box to easily install the screen guard. The installation kit also support static dust removal tech to clean the display before bubble-free application. And though, it may seem a bit expensive for two screen guards, your privacy is the utmost priority.

Best Screen Protectors for iPhone 14 Pro

So yeah, that’s a healthy collection of some of the best screen protectors and tempered glass you can buy for the iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped notch right now. You can buy any of the products listed above and use your device care-free, but remember to carefully apply the screen protector to avoid bubbles and ill-placement. If you have any other good screen protector recommendations, let us know down in the comments section.